NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Up Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 4, 2023) – The top dirt late model drivers in the nation are aiming at another $50,000 payday this week. The NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn. takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 6-8.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) co-sanction the mega event with over $200,000 in prize money up for grabs across the three day affair.

Thursday and Friday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA preliminary action will be a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $5,000-to-win main event. Drivers will accumulate points in each of the two preliminary nights based on their performance with the combined total determining Saturday’s line-ups. The USRA Modifieds will be competing for $1,000-to-win each night.

Saturday’s program features B-Mains and a $50,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA. The Top-16 point earners from the preliminary nights are locked in to the 75-lap finale, while the balance of the field will be completed via B-Mains. Any Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA driver competing on Thursday and Friday will receive a minimum pay of $1,000 on Saturday provided they compete in at least a B-Main event. The USRA Modifieds will race for $5,000-to-win on Saturday.

Numerous off-track festivities will take place during the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 weekend, including live music, a bingo tournament, scavenger hunt, driver autograph session, and much more. Reserved seating and advance general admission tickets are available online by visiting: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15830/deer-creek-speedway. Tickets to the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 are also available at the gate on race day.

In the 41-year history of the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50, 24 different drivers have claimed victory. The 2022 edition of the Gopher 50 did not disappoint with six different lead changes among four drivers in the early stages. Brandon Overton would etch his name in the history book, claiming his first Gopher 50 and the record-breaking $50,000 prize. Overton, a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series regular in 2023, is set to defend his title.

Deer Creek Speedway is a 60+ acre facility with one of the Midwest’s most state-of-the-art racing complexes. This high banked 3/8 dirt-clay racetrack hosts an average of 30 events a year. Deer Creek Speedway is a family run facility that takes pride in family values and business ethics – proudly employing 56 employees per event with over 100 part-time employees on call. With 24 VIP Suites, 36 VIP Decks and a total seating capacity of up to 8,000 Deer Creek Speedway is set to host some of the biggest events in the country.

Deer Creek Speedway is located 15 miles South of Rochester, MN on U.S. State Highway 63. To learn more about Deer Creek Speedway, please visit www.deercreekspeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to dominate the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2023 – leading the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second, followed by Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, and Devin Moran rounding out the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday, July 6 – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

Friday, July 7 – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

Saturday, July 8 – 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000 = Total $154,000

Saturday, July 8 B-Main Non-Transfers receive $1,000 provided the compete in both Thursday and Friday preliminary programs.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Thursday, July 6 & Friday, July 7:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) W30s, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Saturday, July 8:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) W30s, (92) NLMT4

Previous Gopher 50 Winners:

2022 – Brandon Overton

2021 – Rained Out

2020 – Cancelled

2019 – Brandon Sheppard

2018 – Mike Marlar

2017 – Chris Madden

2016 – Josh Richards

2015 – Darrell Lanigan

2014 – Darrell Lanigan

2013 – Darrell Lanigan

2012 – Shane Clanton

2011 – Josh Richards

2010 – Tim McCreadie

2009 – Darrell Lanigan

2008 – Brian Birkhofer

2007 – Chub Frank

2006 – Rick Eckert

2005 – Darrell Lanigan

2004 – Brian Birkhofer

2003 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Shannon Babb

2001 – Billy Moyer

2000 – Billy Moyer

1999 – Scott Bloomquist

1998 – Jay Johnson

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Bill Frye

1994 – Willy Kraft

1993 – Billy Moyer

1992 – Bob Hill

1991 – Rick Egersdorf

1990 – Scott Bloomquist

1989 – Billy Moyer

1988 – Steve Kosiski

1987 – Willy Kraft

1986 – Tom Steuding

1985 – Leon Plank

1984 – Willy Kraft

1983 – Joe Kosiski

1982 – Steve Kosiski

1981 – Steve Kosiski

1980 – Leon Plank