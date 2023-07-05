HomeDirt Late Model NewsJimmy Owens Records First Koehler Motorsports Victory at Senoia

Jimmy Owens Records First Koehler Motorsports Victory at Senoia

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Jimmy Owens
Jimmy Owens
- Advertisement -

Jordan Koehler Prepares for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals RunMount Airy, N.C. (07/05/23) – Jimmy Owens piloted his Koehler Motorsports / Reece Monument Company No. 20 Boom Test Well Service / Ultimate Towing & Recovery / Rocket Chassis / Vic Hill Race Engine Super Late Model to the $10,000 victory on Saturday night at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway.His first win with Koehler Motorsports came in a co-sanctioned event between the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series and the Ultimate Super Late Model Series.“We’ve been up and down all year you know, not having near the runs we’ve wanted to,” Owens said in Victory Lane on Saturday night. “It’s great to come down here. The track’s a little slicker and racy, and you know, I’m just glad to get a win for the Koehler Motorsports guys and I can’t thank them enough. It was a good night. Maybe we can get a little better and get a little more consistent.”For the Fourth of July weekend, Jimmy Owens traveled to Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Ga.) on Saturday evening for the co-sanctioned Independence Shootout with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series and Ultimate Super Late Model Series.Following the second-quickest lap in his qualifying group, Owens earned the fourth-place starting position after winning his heat race. With a $10,000 payday on the line, Jimmy quickly took over the race lead on lap 16 and held off Carson Ferguson in the closing laps to bank his first victory of the season.He crossed the finish line ahead of Carson Ferguson, Pearson Lee Williams, Dalton Cook, and Ben Watkins who completed the Top-5.Wrapping up the holiday weekend, Owens competed with the Valvoline Iron-Man Southern Series and Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series at Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tenn.) on Monday evening.Starting the $21,000-to-win feature from the fourth-position, Jimmy battled with Ricky Weiss for much of the 75-lap main event but was unable to catch race-long leader Dale McDowell and settled for a runner-up outing.Full results from the weekend are available at www.HTFSeries.com and www.IMdirt.net.While Owens is currently evaluating when and where his next event will be, his teammate Jordan Koehler has his sights set on a championship run with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals. His pursuit of the title begins next Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 at Beckley (W.Va.) Motorsports Park and Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Va.) with a pair of $10,053-to-win events.Additional, Jordan’s younger brother Evan will be entering select events during the course of the miniseries.For more information on the miniseries, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .Koehler Motorsports would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Ultimate Towing & Recovery, Traffic Control Safety Services, Ultimate Environmental, Scenic Ford Automotive Group, Reece Monument Company, Law & Order Auto Sales, Tim Short Chevrolet, SRI, Georgia Arms Ammunition, AB Co Performance, Shelton Lock & Key, Quesinberry’s Garage, Boom Test Well Services, Five Star Metal Buildings, capital Waste, Red Line Oil, Sybesma Graphics, Dirtwrap, BHR 55 Fabrication, Colt W. Simmons Construction company, Ramey Racing Engines, Hawks Concrete, Goodridge, RK Designs, VP Racing, k1 Race Gear, Wells & Sons Motorsports, Midwest Sheet Metal, Penske Racing Shocks, Go Lithium, Vic Hill Race Engines, Performance Rod & Custom, Racing Optics, FK Rod Ends, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Impact Race Gear, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Five Star Shop Services, Monster Tower, Boylan’s Steak-On-A-Stick, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Ultra-Shield Race Products, Hypercoils, PRO FABrication, Quarter Master, Sunoco Race Fuels, Outerwears, Performance Bodies & Parts, K&N Filters, Jones Racing Products, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.Visit the team’s official website at www.KoehlerMotorsports.com for the latest news and updates.PR Contact:Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Enjoys Three-Win Week of Racing

Caps Stellar Stretch with $30,000 LOLMDS Freedom 60 Triumph MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (07/03/23)...
Illinois

Denney resigns from Spoon River Speedway Promoter Role

July 3, 2023 | Canton, IL - After a nearly 14-year...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger wins wild DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Paducah Int’l Raceway!

ZERO TO HERO: Feger Completes Comeback After Early Flat Tire to...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Waynesfield Raceway’s Great Lakes Tradition & Super Sprints – 7/3/23

Legit Speedway Park

Legit Speedway Park Results – 7/1/23

12 entries SCAGGS REPAIR HOBBY STOCK A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 2-Kevin...
Benton Racepark

Tyler Nicely grabs Benton Speedway’s DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win!

Nicely Dominates to Win at Benton, Takes Summit Modified Points Lead   Current...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Double Dips in DIRTcar Summer Nationals Action

Miniseries Competition Continues on Monday Night at Lake Cumberland Speedway HAMPTON, Ga....
Dirt Late Model News

DIRTcar Summer Nationals Heats Up in Week 4

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hell Tour Heats up in Week 4...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Harrison wins Tri-City Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

Harrison Wins Tri-City for First Career Late Model, Summer Nationals Victory PONTOON BEACH, IL (July...
Dirt Late Model News

DIRTcar Summer Nationals Heats Up in Week 4

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hell Tour Heats up in Week 4 With Marquee Stop,...
Dirt Late Model News

NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Up Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 4, 2023) – The top dirt late model drivers in the...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger claims Lake Cumberland Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

Winger Passes Clem Late to Win Lake Cumberland, Week 3 Points Title BURNSIDE, KY (July...
Dirt Late Model News

Dale McDowell pockets $21,000 at Tazewell Speedway’s Lil Bill Corum Memorial

Dale McDowell Dominant in Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell to Close Out Spring...
©