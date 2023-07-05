Jimmy Owens Records First Koehler Motorsports Victory at Senoia

- Advertisement -

Jordan Koehler Prepares for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Run



Mount Airy, N.C. (07/05/23) – Jimmy Owens piloted his Koehler Motorsports / Reece Monument Company No. 20 Boom Test Well Service / Ultimate Towing & Recovery / Rocket Chassis / Vic Hill Race Engine Super Late Model to the $10,000 victory on Saturday night at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway.



His first win with Koehler Motorsports came in a co-sanctioned event between the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series and the Ultimate Super Late Model Series.



“We’ve been up and down all year you know, not having near the runs we’ve wanted to,” Owens said in Victory Lane on Saturday night. “It’s great to come down here. The track’s a little slicker and racy, and you know, I’m just glad to get a win for the Koehler Motorsports guys and I can’t thank them enough. It was a good night. Maybe we can get a little better and get a little more consistent.”



For the Fourth of July weekend, Jimmy Owens traveled to Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Ga.) on Saturday evening for the co-sanctioned Independence Shootout with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series and Ultimate Super Late Model Series.



Following the second-quickest lap in his qualifying group, Owens earned the fourth-place starting position after winning his heat race. With a $10,000 payday on the line, Jimmy quickly took over the race lead on lap 16 and held off Carson Ferguson in the closing laps to bank his first victory of the season.



He crossed the finish line ahead of Carson Ferguson, Pearson Lee Williams, Dalton Cook, and Ben Watkins who completed the Top-5.



Wrapping up the holiday weekend, Owens competed with the Valvoline Iron-Man Southern Series and Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series at Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tenn.) on Monday evening.



Starting the $21,000-to-win feature from the fourth-position, Jimmy battled with Ricky Weiss for much of the 75-lap main event but was unable to catch race-long leader Dale McDowell and settled for a runner-up outing.



Full results from the weekend are available at www.HTFSeries.com and www.IMdirt.net.



While Owens is currently evaluating when and where his next event will be, his teammate Jordan Koehler has his sights set on a championship run with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals. His pursuit of the title begins next Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 at Beckley (W.Va.) Motorsports Park and Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Va.) with a pair of $10,053-to-win events.



Additional, Jordan’s younger brother Evan will be entering select events during the course of the miniseries.



For more information on the miniseries, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .



Koehler Motorsports would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Ultimate Towing & Recovery, Traffic Control Safety Services, Ultimate Environmental, Scenic Ford Automotive Group, Reece Monument Company, Law & Order Auto Sales, Tim Short Chevrolet, SRI, Georgia Arms Ammunition, AB Co Performance, Shelton Lock & Key, Quesinberry’s Garage, Boom Test Well Services, Five Star Metal Buildings, capital Waste, Red Line Oil, Sybesma Graphics, Dirtwrap, BHR 55 Fabrication, Colt W. Simmons Construction company, Ramey Racing Engines, Hawks Concrete, Goodridge, RK Designs, VP Racing, k1 Race Gear, Wells & Sons Motorsports, Midwest Sheet Metal, Penske Racing Shocks, Go Lithium, Vic Hill Race Engines, Performance Rod & Custom, Racing Optics, FK Rod Ends, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Impact Race Gear, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Five Star Shop Services, Monster Tower, Boylan’s Steak-On-A-Stick, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Ultra-Shield Race Products, Hypercoils, PRO FABrication, Quarter Master, Sunoco Race Fuels, Outerwears, Performance Bodies & Parts, K&N Filters, Jones Racing Products, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



Visit the team’s official website at www.KoehlerMotorsports.com for the latest news and updates.



PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)