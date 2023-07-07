HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Macon Speedway's DIRTcar Summer Nationals - 7/6/23 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Macon Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/6/23 Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsIllinoisMacon Speedway Published on July 7, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Ryan Unzicker - Brian Shirley - Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 32 photos - Advertisement - Tagsdirtcarlate modelsmacon speedwaysummer nationals Search Recent articles Lake Ozark Speedway Gavin Miller Gains Victory in Lake Ozark Thriller with POWRi National and West Midgets Belleville, IL. (7/1/23) Gavin Miller would recover from the previous night's... Attica Raceway Park Sabo masters Attica traffic for 1st 410 win; Markham gets last corner last lap pass for late model victory; Jedrzejek dominated 305 field By Brian Liskai ATTICA, Ohio – In just his fourth year of... Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Garcia Capitalizes Late For North/South SLM Challenge Win The stars of the ASA CRA Super Series and the ASA... Dirt Late Model News Mike Harrison wins Tri-City Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals! Harrison Wins Tri-City for First Career Late Model, Summer Nationals Victory PONTOON... Dirt Late Model News Hudson O’Neal Wins LOLMDS Freedom 60 Prelim; Fourth in Finale Deer Creek Speedway’s NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Up Next SHINNSTON, W.Va.... Legit Speedway Park Legit Speedway Park Results – 7/1/23 12 entries SCAGGS REPAIR HOBBY STOCK A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 2-Kevin... Kentucky Blake Brown wins Lake Cumberland Speedway’s DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals! Brown Passes Falloway Late to Win First Career Summit Modified Feature... Dirt Late Model News Dale McDowell pockets $21,000 at Tazewell Speedway’s Lil Bill Corum Memorial Dale McDowell Dominant in Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell to... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Farmer City and FALS Upon Completion of Heartland Speedweek (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Heartland Speedweek wrapped up with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late... Illinois Mike McKinney Leads Summit Modifieds Flag-to-Flag for First Career Win at Macon For only having raced the Mighty Macon Speedway twice before in his career, you wouldn’t have... Dirt Late Model News Ryan Unzicker Wins Second Career Herald & Review 100 at Macon MACON, IL (July 6, 2023) – For the second time in his career and first... Dirt Late Model News Moran Wins Wild Thursday Night Preliminary at Deer Creek SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (July 6, 2023) – Devin Moran survived a wild 25-lap preliminary feature... Illinois Macon an Entrance: Six Top Gun Storylines for USAC Sprints in Illinois By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Macon, Illinois (July 5, 2023)………Dating back to more than...