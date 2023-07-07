82.4 F
Saint Louis
Friday, July 7, 2023
HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Macon Speedway's DIRTcar Summer Nationals - 7/6/23

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Macon Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/6/23

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsIllinoisMacon Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Ryan Unzicker - Brian Shirley - Mike Ruefer photo
Ryan Unzicker - Brian Shirley - Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -
32 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Lake Ozark Speedway

Gavin Miller Gains Victory in Lake Ozark Thriller with POWRi National and West Midgets

Belleville, IL. (7/1/23) Gavin Miller would recover from the previous night's...
Attica Raceway Park

Sabo masters Attica traffic for 1st 410 win; Markham gets last corner last lap pass for late model victory; Jedrzejek dominated 305 field

By Brian Liskai ATTICA, Ohio – In just his fourth year of...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Garcia Capitalizes Late For North/South SLM Challenge Win

The stars of the ASA CRA Super Series and the ASA...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Harrison wins Tri-City Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

Harrison Wins Tri-City for First Career Late Model, Summer Nationals Victory PONTOON...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal Wins LOLMDS Freedom 60 Prelim; Fourth in Finale

Deer Creek Speedway’s NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Up Next SHINNSTON, W.Va....
Legit Speedway Park

Legit Speedway Park Results – 7/1/23

12 entries SCAGGS REPAIR HOBBY STOCK A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 2-Kevin...
Kentucky

Blake Brown wins Lake Cumberland Speedway’s DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals!

Brown Passes Falloway Late to Win First Career Summit Modified Feature...
Dirt Late Model News

Dale McDowell pockets $21,000 at Tazewell Speedway’s Lil Bill Corum Memorial

Dale McDowell Dominant in Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell to...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Farmer City and FALS Upon Completion of Heartland Speedweek

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Heartland Speedweek wrapped up with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late...
Illinois

Mike McKinney Leads Summit Modifieds Flag-to-Flag for First Career Win at Macon

For only having raced the Mighty Macon Speedway twice before in his career, you wouldn’t have...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Unzicker Wins Second Career Herald & Review 100 at Macon

MACON, IL (July 6, 2023) – For the second time in his career and first...
Dirt Late Model News

Moran Wins Wild Thursday Night Preliminary at Deer Creek

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (July 6, 2023) – Devin Moran survived a wild 25-lap preliminary feature...
Illinois

Macon an Entrance: Six Top Gun Storylines for USAC Sprints in Illinois

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Macon, Illinois (July 5, 2023)………Dating back to more than...
©