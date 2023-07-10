HomeDirt Late Model NewsCrown Jewels, Big Paydays Highlight Summer Swing for World of Outlaws Late...

Crown Jewels, Big Paydays Highlight Summer Swing for World of Outlaws Late Models

Jacy Norgaard photo
CONCORD, NC – July 10, 2023– Temperatures across the country aren’t the only thing going up this summer. 

From July to Labor Day weekend, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will see some of its biggest payouts of the year for eight straight events – totaling over $1 million in combined purses during the “Summer of Money” span. 

 Those eight events will pay at least $15,000 to win for their main event – two paying $50,000 to win – and at least $1,200 to start. First up will be the doubleheader weekend at Ponderosa Speedway, July 14, and Brownstown Speedway, July 15 – each paying $15,000 to win. 

 Three events during the “Summer of Money” will boast a more than $200,000 purse with two of them at nearly $300,000. The two biggest are the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway, July 28-29, and USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway, Aug. 3-5 – both paying $50,000 to win and $3,000 to start. And like last year, the Prairie Dirt Classic will also pay $500 for every lap led, allowing one driver to do what Brandon Sheppard did and walk away with a $100,000 payday. 

 Joining the more than $200,000 purse club is the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 at Davenport Speedway, Aug. 24-26, paying $30,000-to-win for its Saturday finale. 

 In between the Prairie Dirt Classic and USA Nationals is the $15,000-to-win growing marquee event at Boone Speedway – the Hawkeye 50 on Monday, Aug. 1. After Davenport, the Series will venture to Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) and Deer Creek Speedway (Sept. 2), which will each feature a $20,000-to-win main event. 

 The start money continues to impress at each event with Boone paying $1,200 to start, Deer Creek and Mississippi Thunder’s finale paying $1,600 to start, and Davenport’s finale paying $2,500 to start. 

 That money helps teams big and small like Germfree Labs Rookie of the Year contender Todd Cooney, who’s enduring the grind of the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models season for the first time. 

 “For a team like us that’s been struggling most of the year, we have a lot of learning to do,” Cooney said. “So, it takes a lot of money to get the parts we need. There’s a lot of trial and error. You’re trying this and trying that. So, we’ve got a lot of money going out every week to try and get better. So, extra money coming in helps a lot.” 

 Shane Clanton, the 2015 Series champion, of Zebulon, GA, agreed with Cooney’s thoughts, knowing how important that money through the field is to help teams get to each event. 

“It feels good,” Clanton said. “It helps us get up and down the road… [When] they add a little bit throughout the whole field that’s good for everybody.” 

 He’s also eyeing the big paydays too as he’s yet to win either crown jewel. 

 “I want to get PDC and Cedar Lake both,” Clanton said. “I’ve been close at both of them and just haven’t gotten the checkered flag yet. So, hopefully, we get the chance this year to be competitive and get it.” 

 Both Cedar Lake and Fairbury have two of the toughest fields dirt Late Model drivers will see in 2023. Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, is the only full-time World of Outlaws competitor who’s won both. 

 The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models kick off the “Summer of Money” on Friday, July 14, at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY, before heading to Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN, on Saturday, July 15. 

 UPCOMING SCHEDULE: July 14 – Ponderosa Speedway – $15,000 to win 

July 15 – Brownstown Speedway – $15,000 to win 

July 28 – Fairbury Speedway – $5,000 to win (Prelim Features) July 29 – Fairbury Speedway – $50,000 to win (Plus lap money) 

Aug. 1 – Boone Speedway – $15,000 to win 

Aug. 3 – Cedar Lake Speedway – $6,000 to win 

Aug. 4 – Cedar Lake Speedway – $6,000 to win 

Aug. 5 – Cedar Lake Speedway – $50,000 to win  

Aug. 24 – Davenport Speedway – $10,000 to win 

Aug. 25 – Davenport Speedway – $10,000 to win 

Aug. 26 – Davenport Speedway – $30,000 to win 

Aug. 31 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway – $10,000 to win 

Sept. 1 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway – $20,000 to win 

Sept. 2 – Deer Creek Speedway – $20,000 to win 

 If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.  

