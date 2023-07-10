Payton McDowell, Ted Welschmeyer and Tyler Blank claim “Race for Riley” checkers at Double X

- Advertisement -

Double X Speedway hosted the 2023 edition of the “Race for Riley”, Riley Hudson memorial race honoring a special young race fan. This event is one that many drivers mark on their calendars as one to attend for the special giveaways for the fans and for the genuine appreciation shown by Riley’s family who organize the annual event. In addition to the action on the track, over 100 bikes and riding toys were given away to young race fans along with autographed photos of Double X drivers, footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, popsicles and more. All of the hard work by Riley’s family makes the event extra special.

The Pure Stock class was the featured division for this year’s race and it was Payton McDowell claiming his first win in the “Race for Riley” event. McDowell started inside row two and very patiently made laps behind race leader Darin Porter. McDowell kept inching closer to the leader and on lap 16 was able to move to the bottom groove in turn four to make the pass for the lead. McDowell would keep his #216 machine at the point for the remaining five circuits to claim the win. Porter, a driver who has had success on multiple occasions this season crossed the finish line in second, third under the checkers was Justin McDowell who stayed in the top four the entire distance. Coming home in fourth was a hard charging Curt Turpin who started the event in the 14th position after a mechanical issue resulted in a DNF in his heat race. Completing the top five was Shayne Healea, another driver who ran in the top five the entire race. Finishers in positions six through ten were Sam Smith in sixth, Preston McDowell in seventh, Chris Messerli in eighth, Stan Booth in ninth and Russell Beach in tenth. Porter and Healea picked up wins in the division heat races and Healea claimed the victor’s spoils in the six lap Dash for Cash.

In the Super Stock class Ted Welschmeyer makes it two in a row at Double X. Welschemeyer was running second behind leader James Nishwonger when the leaders spun in turn two. On the resulting restart, Welschmeyer was able to put a small gap on second place Jody Romig. Following a lap fourteen caution which necessitated a green, white, checker situation, Welschmeyer would emerge victorious over late charger Rodger Deatherage in second, Romig finishes third, James Nishwonger recovered from his earlier spin to finish fourth and Cory Flamm crossed the stripe in fifth. Running at the finish were Harlan Dowell in sixth after having to pit to change a tire on a caution and Dale Berry finished seventh as his engine was expiring. Nishwonger and Romig picked up the heat race wins.

In the Winged Sprint Cars, pole position starter “Gentleman” Jack Wagner shot into the lead on the drop of the green and set his yellow #77 on cruise and was leading through the first 13 circuits but there was an ominous presence, not unlike the black locomotives of by gone days rolling up behind him. As the field crossed the finish line for the 14th time, Tyler Blank in the black, #75 had passed Wagner to take command of the event. Restarts on laps 22 & 23 gave Wagner another chance but Blank was not to be denied and picked up the victory. Jack Wagner would settle for second with brother and teammate Samuel Wagner finishing third. Taylor Walton recovered from a heat race incident and finished fourth in the feature with Rob Rimel crossing in the fifth position. The second five saw Russell Potter pick up sixth, Skylar Daly come home in seventh, Tony Crank was eighth, Matt Fox ninth and Bailey Elliott tenth. Jack Wagner and Ben Brown won the heat races in the class.

There are only four more scheduled events of “ Sunday Night Thunder” at Double X for 2023. Next Sunday July 16 is Sonic Night at the races, hosted by California Sonic. July 30 will be the Jason Russell Memorial featuring the POWRi Late Models in competition for their only visit to Double X in 2023. Sunday August 6 is Championship night at Double X Speedway.

“Race for Riley”

Double X Speedway

Complete Results

July 9, 2023

Pure Stocks-

Feature- 1. 216-Payton McDowell, Tuscumbia; 2. 21-Darin Porter, California; 3. 5-Justin McDowell, Tuscumbia; 4. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon; 5. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 6. 77-Sam Smith, Fulton; 7. 26-Preston McDowell; 8. 88-Chris Messerli, California; 9. 1SS-Stan Booth, Eldon; 10. 44R-Russell Beach, Lake Ozark; 11. 707-John Shane, ?; 12-49-Shannon Sullivan, Eldon; 13. 68-Rhonda Lamke, Washington; 14.05G-Grayson McKinney, Springfield; (DNS) 22-Ross Baxter, Eldon

Heat 1- 1. Porter; 2. Payton McDowell; 3. J. McDowell; 4. Messerli; 5. McKinney; 6. Preston McDowell; 7. Booth; 8. Shane

Heat 2- 1. Healea; 2. Beach; 3. Smith; 4. Sullivan; 5. Lamke; 6. Turpin; 7. Baxter

Dash for Cash–1. Healea; 2. Payton McDowell; 3. Porter; 4. Justin McDpwell; 5. Smith; 6. Beach

Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 6Z/21W- Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 2. 25X- Rodger Deatherage, Windsor; 3. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 4. 44-James Nishwonger, Osawotamie, KS; 5. 00-Cory Flamm, Warrensburg; 6. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 7. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 8. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 9. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 10. 40-Ryan Shikles, Russellville; 11. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 12. 72B-Jimmy Burruss, Eldon (DNS); 13. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. Nishwonger; 2. Welchmeyer; 3. Beach; 4. Flamm; 5. Deatherage; 6. Halley; 7. Miller

Heat 2- 1. Romig; 2. Berry; 3. Dowell; 4. Crocker; 5. Shikles; 6. Burrows

Winged SPrint Cars-

Feature- 1. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 2.77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 3. 73- Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 5. 7K-Rob Rimal, California; 6. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 7. 52D-Skylar Daly, Columbia; 8. 9C-Tony Crank, St. Augustine,FL; 9. 26B-Matt Fox, Sedalia; 10. 7EX- Bailey Elliott, California; 11. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall

Heat 1- 1. J. Wagner; 2. Rimel; 3. Elliott; 4. Daly; 5. Crank; 6.. Walton

Heat 2- 1. Brown; 2. Oayton McDowell; 3. Porter; 4. J. McDowell; 5. Smith 6. Beach