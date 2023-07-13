HomeDirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car SeriesCCSDS Clash at the Mag Falls to Poor Weather Once Again

CCSDS Clash at the Mag Falls to Poor Weather Once Again

Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Published on

By jdearing
Comp Cams Super Dirt Series
- Advertisement -

Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park and Batesville Motor Speedway Up NextCONWAY, Ark. (07/10/23) – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to be a fan of the Clash at the Mag this year. The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) event at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) has been canceled for the second time due to a saturated facility and more rain in the forecast.“Just like when we had to postpone the race the first time back in June, the track is completely saturated from recent rains and the weekend forecast calls for more,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’re looking for potential reschedule dates, but so far have had no luck.”Next up for the series is a doubleheader on July 28 – 29 with $5,000-to-win programs at Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Speedway and Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.)The CCSDS tire rule for the weekend is as follows:All Four Corners: Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3.Full event details for each event are available at www.poplarbluffmotorsportspark.racing and www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Farmer City and FALS Upon Completion of Heartland Speedweek

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Heartland Speedweek wrapped up with the World of Outlaws...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Morton earns second straight USRA B-Mod victory in Lucas Oil Speedway headliner as Beck, Ferris, Johnson also pick up wins

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 8, 2023) - JC Morton made it two...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 7/8/23

22 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...
Missouri

Poplar Bluff Speedway Results 7/7/23

14 entries A MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Trey Harris; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce wins Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway’s XR Super Series!

7/10/23 XR SUPER SERIES LATE MODELS FEATURE RESULTS 1. (8) 32 Bobby Pierce –...
Indiana

Mark Lamont takes Tri-State Speedway DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win!

Lamont Wins Tri-State Summit Modified Feature for Second-Straight Year When it comes...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Macon Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/6/23

Davenport Speedway

Davenport Cashes in at Davenport on Tuesday Night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (July 11, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport raced to victory in...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

MLRA Primed For Return To Show-Me State: Lucas Oil Speedway & I-70 Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (July 12, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Late Models Midwest Swing Continues with Illinois-Missouri Doubleheader

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 12, 2023) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues their...
Dirt Late Model News

DIRTcar Summer Nationals Takes on Michigan, Ohio in Final Week

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Championship Week Set for Trips to Michigan, Ohio QUINCY, MI (July...
Brownstown Speedway

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ponderosa-Brownstown Weekend Kicks off ‘Summer of Money’

Drivers will contend for $15,000 paydays at Ponderosa Speedway and Brownstown Speedway JUNCTION CITY, KY...
Dirt Late Model News

Rain Cancels Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Shadyhill

MEDARYVILLE, IN (July 12, 2023) – Due to rainfall already received throughout Wednesday morning and...
©