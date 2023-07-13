CCSDS Clash at the Mag Falls to Poor Weather Once Again

- Advertisement -

Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park and Batesville Motor Speedway Up Next



CONWAY, Ark. (07/10/23) – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to be a fan of the Clash at the Mag this year. The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) event at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) has been canceled for the second time due to a saturated facility and more rain in the forecast.



“Just like when we had to postpone the race the first time back in June, the track is completely saturated from recent rains and the weekend forecast calls for more,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’re looking for potential reschedule dates, but so far have had no luck.”



Next up for the series is a doubleheader on July 28 – 29 with $5,000-to-win programs at Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Speedway and Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.)



The CCSDS tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

All Four Corners: Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3.



Full event details for each event are available at www.poplarbluffmotorsportspark.racing and www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.