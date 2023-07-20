Sprint Cars Make Exciting Return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – Saturday, July 29th

Four races have been contested so far in the 500 Sprint Tour season. Kyle O’Gara won the opener at Anderson Speedway, while Tyler Roahrig won race two at Berlin Raceway. Defending champion Kody Swanson has won the last two races at Toledo Speedway and Anderson and leads the points standings by 11 over Roahrig.
The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will also make their first of two appearances of the season at Nashville on July 29 as the series’ top stars will take on the track’s top weekly racers in the JEGS High Performance 100. Current JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour points leader Chase Burda leads the series into battle against the Nashville regulars, led by points leader Dylan Fetcho and Jackson Boone, winner of three straight weekly features.
Burda won the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour points opener at Birch Run Speedway. Corey Deuser (Salem), Kyle Crump (Owosso), and Ethan Stadniczuk (Birch Run) have also picked up wins with the series in 2023. Burda holds a 28-point lead over Brandon Varney.
All six 1/4-mile divisions will also be in action with Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros.
The grandstand gates will be open at 3:00 with racing at 5:00. Tickets will be available online at https://bit.ly/500SprintCarTix or at the gate.
