My Place Hotels Taking Quad Cities 150 to Next Level With Title Sponsorship

The My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 is set to boast a $214,000 purse for the World of Outlaws

DAVENPORT, IA (July 21, 2023) – My Place Hotels of America is joining the Quad Cities 150 as title sponsor, further elevating the event’s marquee status during the World of Outlaws’ Summer of Money.

Fans and drivers will get three straight days of the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking at Davenport Speedway, in Davenport, IA, Aug. 24-26; again featuring the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

The Quad Cities is currently home to one My Place hotel in Davenport, IA, and will soon welcome a new My Place hotel in East Moline, IL.

“We are excited to join forces with the dynamic World of Outlaws community,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels. “As title sponsor of the Quad Cities 150, we are not just promoting our brand, but championing a sport that resonates deeply with many guests and franchisees. This event is a testament to our ongoing commitment to community engagement and fostering memorable experiences, both on and off the track.”

Taking place during the Summer of Money for the World of Outlaws, the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 will boast a substantial $214,000 overall purse for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, paying $10,000 to win Thursday and Friday before awarding a $30,000 top prize during Saturday’s finale.

Tanner English swept the final two nights of the event last year and brought fans to their feet with one of the closest finishes in Series history. He’ll be back to try and reclaim his thrown, but will be up against the likes of defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr., four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard, 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton, leading Germfree Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman and more.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, featuring rising stars like Jade Avedisian, Gavin Miller, Cannon McIntosh and more, will practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, and then contend for a $4,000 payday on Friday and a $5,000 payday on Saturday.

Fans attending the event will not only enjoy the racing action but also various engaging activities and opportunities to meet the drivers.

For tickets to the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.