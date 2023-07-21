HomeIowaDavenport SpeedwayMy Place Hotels Taking Quad Cities 150 to Next Level With Title...

My Place Hotels Taking Quad Cities 150 to Next Level With Title Sponsorship

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIowaDavenport Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
CASE World of Outlaw Late Model Series
- Advertisement -

The My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 is set to boast a $214,000 purse for the World of Outlaws

DAVENPORT, IA (July 21, 2023) – My Place Hotels of America is joining the Quad Cities 150 as title sponsor, further elevating the event’s marquee status during the World of Outlaws’ Summer of Money.

Fans and drivers will get three straight days of the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking at Davenport Speedway, in Davenport, IA, Aug. 24-26; again featuring the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

The Quad Cities is currently home to one My Place hotel in Davenport, IA, and will soon welcome a new My Place hotel in East Moline, IL.

“We are excited to join forces with the dynamic World of Outlaws community,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels. “As title sponsor of the Quad Cities 150, we are not just promoting our brand, but championing a sport that resonates deeply with many guests and franchisees. This event is a testament to our ongoing commitment to community engagement and fostering memorable experiences, both on and off the track.”

Taking place during the Summer of Money for the World of Outlaws, the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 will boast a substantial $214,000 overall purse for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, paying $10,000 to win Thursday and Friday before awarding a $30,000 top prize during Saturday’s finale.

Tanner English swept the final two nights of the event last year and brought fans to their feet with one of the closest finishes in Series history. He’ll be back to try and reclaim his thrown, but will be up against the likes of defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr., four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard, 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton, leading Germfree Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman and more.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, featuring rising stars like Jade Avedisian, Gavin Miller, Cannon McIntosh and more, will practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, and then contend for a $4,000 payday on Friday and a $5,000 payday on Saturday.

Fans attending the event will not only enjoy the racing action but also various engaging activities and opportunities to meet the drivers.

For tickets to the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Doe Run Raceway

Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Collide with POWRi at Doe Run, Southern Illinois

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Xtreme Outlaws Collide with POWRi at Doe...
Central Missouri Speedway

Victories go to Clancy, Poe, Eickleberry, Dennison, and Evans at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJuly 15, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Championship...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner Top Fives During Brad Doty Classic, Eldora Million and Kings Royal

Inside Line Promotions - ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 18, 2023) - David...
Open Wheel Modified News

Timm tops USMTS Mod Wars finale at Ogilvie

More than 50 competitors took part in the three-night 3rd Annual...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 7/16/23

5 entries A CLASS WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton...
Open Wheel Modified News

Chisholm charges to USMTS Mod Wars win at Ogilvie

After completing the delayed main events that were rained out Thursday...
Lucas Oil Speedway

USRA Modified portion of Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder to be a non-points invitational

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 20, 2023) - Due to the unique nature of...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Wayne County Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/16/23

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Jr. and Olivier Top Night 2 of Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass During Heiman Fire Equipment Night at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (July 20, 2023) - Ricky Thornton Jr. and Zach...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Defends Home Turf to Win Roscoe Smith Classic at Senoia Raceway

(SENOIA, GEORGIA) Fresh off capturing a DIRTcar Summer Nationals Championship in the Midwest, Ashton Winger...
Dirt Late Model News

Zeitner, Searing and Zevenbergen Kick Off Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass With Opening-Night Victories at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (July 19, 2023) - Justin Zeitner, Cole Searing andElijah...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for Silver Dollar Nationals Following Sixth Place Ponderosa Effort

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  With last Saturday's 40th Annual 'Hoosier Dirt Classic' rained out at Brownstown...
Dirt Late Model News

Tribute to Ed Dixon this Saturday, July 22nd at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, MO - This Saturday, July 22nd, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will...
©