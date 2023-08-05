Billy Moyer Jr. Bests COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Green Country 50

- Advertisement -

Caney Valley Speedway Visit Nixed by Rain

COLCORD, Okla. (08/04/23) – It was an all Moyer affair throughout Friday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Green Country 50 at Oklahoma’s Arrowhead Speedway with Billy Moyer Jr. fending off multiple charges from dear old dad to pick up the $5,000 victory.

“We’ve been close a lot, been consistent,” winner Billy Moyer Jr. said in FloRacing Victory Lane. “The car was really, really good right there. You know, hate it for the fans that it wasn’t a super racy track, but I promise you it wasn’t easy. I was trying to hit my marks and keep going.”

Moyer Jr. made a clean sweep of the night by setting fast-time in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying before winning his heat race to earn the outside front row starting spot alongside his dad Billy Moyer who wasNewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Award for the 40-lap finale.

Moyer Jr. jumped to the lead and survived a bevy of challenges from his dad after caution flags to pick up his first CCSDS win of 2023 and the 20th series’ triumph of his career.

The elder Moyer flashed across the finish line in second with Cole Wells, Kip Hughes, and Logan Martin completing the Top-5 finishers.

Unfortunately, the tour’s scheduled Saturday night debut at Caney (Kan.) Valley Speedway has been postponed by heavy rain at the facility. Track and series officials are evaluating potential reschedule dates for the James House Memorial.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now turns its attention to three nights of racing at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) on August 17 – 19. The weekend begins with a make-up from the July 29 program that was preempted by heavy rain, which arrived just before the B-Mains were set to roll.

The B-Mains and $5,000-to-win feature will be held at Mooney Starr’s 3/8-mile oval on Thursday, August 17 and then an optional open practice session will be held afterwards as the 31st annual COMP Cams Topless 100 presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions weekend kicks into high gear.

Friday and Saturday’s programs are co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) with a $5,000 winner’s check on the line the first night followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – August 4, 2023

Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.)

Green Country 505

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 21JR-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 3. 45-Cole Wells[5]; 4. 60-Kip Hughes[4]; 5. 36M-Logan Martin[7]; 6. 86B-Kyle Beard[6]; 7. R5-Hunter Rasdon[8]; 8. 11K-Jon Kirby[12]; 9. 19-Jamie Burford[9]; 10. 1-BJ Robinson[13]; 11. 14M-Morgan Bagley[14]; 12. 5-Jon Mitchell[16]; 13. 00K-Joe Sheddan[15]; 14. 7H-Brett Hansen[20]; 15. 17-Jarret Stuckey[21]; 16. USA1-Chris Hawkins[11]; 17. USA128-Kylan Garner[22]; 18. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 19. 9-Joseph Gorby[10]; 20. 26-Glen Powell[19]; 21. 15-Clayton Stuckey[18]; 22. 14R-Jeff Roth[17]; 23. 88-Chance Mann[23]



DNS: Brandon Ball, Joey Smith, Mark Daye, Adrien Hickman, Jace Parmley, Chance Mann, Kaeden Cornell, Chris Wilhite Jr., Dustin Bolster, Steve Johnson

Entries: 32

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier & Overall: Billy Moyer (14.749 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier & Overall: Billy Moyer Jr. (14.217 sec.)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Billy Moyer

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

Pannell Chipping #4 Winner: Kip Hughes

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Brett Hansen (20th-to-14th)

CCSDS Series Provisionals: Jarret Stuckey, Kylan Garner, Chance Mann

Lap Leaders: Billy Moyer Jr. (1-40)

Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Billy Moyer Jr. 14.217

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Joe Sheddan

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Billy Moyer

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Jarret Stuckey