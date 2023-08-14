MARS Racing Series doubleheader this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Back to business this week for the MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends and MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment.

Friday, August 18 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – 2nd Annual Gary Gerstner Memorial

$5,000 to win / $500 to start MARS Late Models

$2,000 to win / $250 to start MARS Modifieds

Saturday, August 19 – World Famous Highland Speedway – Highland, IL

$5,000 to win / $500 to start MARS Late Models

$2,000 to win / $250 to start MARS Modifieds

For more information visit marsracingseries.com.