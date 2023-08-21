Southern All Star Home-State Victory for Cory Hedgecock at I-75

- Advertisement -

CRUSA King of Crates Awaits at North Alabama Speedway



LOUDON, Tenn. (08/21/23) – Cory Hedgecock tamed Saturday night’s Southern All-Star Super Late Model visit to I-75 Raceway with his W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry / Noble Knights Construction Services / No. 23 Currin Construction / BMF Race Car / Eagle Racing Engine Super Model.



Cory charged to the lead just past the halfway mark and then cruised to the $5,000 victory, which marked his 12th overall triumph of the season.



“This BMF Race Car has been on point every time we’ve unloaded it for the past few months. We always enjoy going to I-75 [Raceway], and that place was good to us again on Saturday night. We got to the lead around halfway and after that just kept it out front,” Hedgecock said. “We’re heading to Alabama this week for a couple of Crate Racin’ USA events. We’ve got a lot of momentum right now, and we’re working our tails off to keep it going. Thanks to everyone who supports what we do.”



Cory Hedgecock made the short trip to I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) on Saturday afternoon to pilot his Eagle Racing Engines No. 23 Late Model in the Southern All Star Series-sanctioned Dirt Slinger Classic.



With the third-fastest lap in time trials placing him on the second row for the feature, Hedgecock wrestled away the lead from Christian Hanger on lap 22 and paced the final 19 circuits to record his 12th win of the season and third-career Southern All Star Series triumph.



He earned a $5,000 payday ahead of Corey Roulette, Heath Hindman, Bobby Giffin, and Austin Neely.



Full results from the event are available at www.SASDirt.com.



Cory now turns his attention to the King of Crates weekend at North Alabama Speedway (Tuscumbia, Ala.). The weekend includes a $3,000-to-win program on Friday followed by a $5,000-to-win affair on Saturday.



Full results from the event are available at www.CrateRacinUSA.com.



Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Eagle Racing Engines, STI Trucking, K&P Used Cars, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, Bilstein Shocks, Currin Construction, Circle H Services, NobleKnights Construction Services, BMF Racecars, CH Enterprises, Powers Machine, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Pro-Fabrication, Accu-Force, Vineyard Construction, Winters Performance, Quickcar Racing Products, Keyser Manufacturing, Brucebilt Performance, Martel Signs, MyRacePass PR & Website Services, Hoosier Tire, VP Fuels, My Wife, My Daughter, Dad, Mom, Shelby, Sam, and Randy Moon.



Visit the team’s official website at www.CoryHedgecock23.com as well as social media outlets at https://www.facebook.com/coryhedgecock23/ and https://twitter.com/Hedgecock23 often for the latest team updates.