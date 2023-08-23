Lucas Oil Late Models Ready for Georgetown and Port Royal

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 22, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are gearing up for a big weekend in the Mid-Atlantic.

The weekend will ignite with Georgetown Speedway hosting the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time. The annual Melvin L. Joseph Memorial will include a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, culminating in a 49-lap, $18,049 main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

For the August 24 Melvin L. Joseph Memorial, pit gates open at 4:00PM. Grandstand gates unlock at 5:00PM with Hot Laps set for 6:20PM. All times are Eastern Time. The Delmarva Chargers, Delaware Super Trucks, and Little Lincolns are also on the racing card. Tickets for the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial can be purchased at the gate on race day.

Georgetown Speedway is a half-mile clay oval that produces high speeds and thrilling racing action. The facility has spacious grandstands, ample parking, a large, flat pit area, room for overnight camping and more. Georgetown Speedway is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, De. – a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md. To learn more, visit www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com

The action shifts to Port Royal Speedway, August 25-26 for the 4th Annual Rumble by the River.

A strong contingent of local and regional standouts are expected to battle the elite in dirt late model racing at the half-mile oval known as “The Speed Palace.” On Friday, the field will be split into two groups based on pill draw, with each group competing in a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and their respective A-Main. The points from Friday’s preliminary program will determine the line-ups for Saturday’s Heat Races.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with a Dirt Racing Outreach service at 2:00PM in the Commercial Building behind the main grandstand. The on-track action includes Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Heat Races (which will be lined up based on cumulative points from Friday’s preliminary A-Mains), B-Mains, and the 50-lap, $50,000-to-win, Rumble by the River A-Main. The Mid-Atlantic Modifieds will serve as support with a complete program each night.

At Port Royal Speedway the pit gates will open at 3:00PM on Friday and 4:00PM on Saturday. A driver’s meeting will take place at 5:30PM on Friday, followed by Hot Laps at 6:00PM, and racing at 7:00PM. On Saturday, on-track action begins at 6:30PM with Hot Laps. All times are Eastern Time.

For more information on Port Royal Speedway and the 4th Annual Rumble by the River, please visit www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP standings. Hudson O’Neal is second, followed by Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, and Brandon Overton rounding out the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Georgetown Speedway – August 24:

Melvin L. Joseph Memorial (49 Laps): 1. $18,049, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $66,449

Port Royal Speedway – August 25:

1st A-Main (25 Laps) – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

2nd A-Main (25 Laps) – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

Port Royal Speedway – August 26:

B-Main Purses: 1st Non-Transfer (after provisionals) $300, 2. $275, 3. $250, 4. $225, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $150, 11. $100, 12. $100, 13. $100, 14. $100 = $2,600 each x 2 = $5,200 Total

Rumble by the River (50 Laps): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200,18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = $150,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Georgetown Speedway – August 24

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Port Royal Speedway – August 25

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Port Royal Speedway – August 26th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4