Brandon Overton Snares $5,000 LOLMDS Port Royal Prelim Win

Adds Pair of Top-5 Finishes to Weekend Performances



EVANS, Ga. (08/29/23) – Brandon Overton put bad luck behind him over the weekend. In three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) starts he claimed a win, a second, and a fifth behind the wheel of his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Muscle Factory / Allstar Concrete / Longhorn Chassis by Wells Motorsports/ Clements Racing Engines – powered Super Late Model.



His weekend win came on Friday evening during LOLMDS preliminary action for the fourth annual Rumble by the River at Port Royal Speedway and was worth $5,000.



“I can’t begin to tell you how much our team needed this past weekend. We got a win and led laps all three nights. While we still have a lot of work to do, we are getting better every night, and I just appreciate what the Wells family and everybody does to give me what I need to be successful,” Overton said. “We’re fired up for Portsmouth (Raceway Park) and Tyler County (Speedway), and we’re going to do our best to keep building on this momentum.”



Following the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) on an eastern swing to Delaware and Pennsylvania, Brandon Overton entered the Wells Motorsports No. 76 Late Model into battle at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway on Thursday evening for the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial.

After setting the pace in time trials with a 17.117-second lap, Overton secured the pole for the feature with a heat race triumph. Chasing a $18,049 payday, Brandon led the most laps in the 50-lapper but was overtaken by Ricky Thornton Jr. in the final 10 circuits, dropping him to second in the finishing order. Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, and Garrett Alberson completed the Top-5 finishers.

For the two-day Rumble by the River on Friday and Saturday at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, Brandon again claimed the fast time honors before placing first in his heat race.



Securing the evening sweep with a flag-to-flag victory in his 25-lap preliminary feature, Overton rolled to his eighth overall win of the 2023 season, which came ahead of Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar, Michael Norris, and Chris Ferguson. He earned $5,000.



Starting on the pole of his heat race on Saturday, Overton raced his way into the $50,000-to-win Rumble by the River finale with an eight-lap victory.



Leading the field to green, Brandon paced the opening 20 circuits before ultimately finishing fifth in the 50-lap affair. He chased Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Jonathan Davenport, and Matt Cosner to the checkers.



On the heels of a successful eastern swing, Overton regained fourth in the latest LOLMDS point standings.



Full results from the events are available at www.LucasDirt.com.



The team continues the 2023 LOLMDS campaign this Saturday and Sunday with a trip to Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park for a $15,000-to-win program and Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) for the 55th annual Hillbilly Hundred, which pays $30,000-to-win.



