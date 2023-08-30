Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Chad Simpson has repeat MLRA championship in sight entering Ron Jenkins Memorial

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 30, 2023) – Chad Simpson holds a seemingly comfortable 165-point lead in pursuit of his fourth Lucas Oil MLRA championship entering this weekend’s two-night Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios at Lucas Oil Speedway.

But you won’t catch the 44-year-old from Mount Vernon, Iowa, taking anything for granted with just six events remaining on the MLRA schedule. What looks safe today is a bad night or two away from becoming a tense chase.

“The car and everything is feeling good, but it’s like everything else,” Simpson said Wednesday in previewing the weekend and his top-dog status. “You can’t slip up or give anything up. You have to be ready to go every week.”

Action fires up on Friday with drivers chasing a $5,000-to-win feature with Saturday night’s main event winner taking home $10,000 plus a $1,000 bonus courtesy of Mary Jenkins Holt in memory of Ron Jenkins, original builder of Wheatland Raceway. Mary also will give a $500 bonus to fast-time qualifier on Saturday night.

The MLRA weekend will conclude with a Sunday show at Moberly Motorsports Park. That leaves only three October events remaining, so this weekend will shape how much mystery remains in the title chase.

Simpson, with two MLRA victories and four top-five finishes this season, is looking to defend his series championship to go with other MLRA points titles in 2014 and 2018. His brother, Crhis Simpson of Oxford, Iowa, is the nearest pursuer with Garrett Alberson of Las Cruces, N.M., 195 behind.

“Obviously the goal is to go out and win races, but what you do when you’re point racing like you are, you have to play it a little smarter at times,” Chad Simpson said. “Maybe you can’t get as aggressive or as greedy sometimes when you want to win the race.”

For instance, top-three finishes this weekend would make it difficult for anyone to make a major dent in his lead. Winning a fourth title, and becoming the first MLRA repeat champ since John Anderson 2011 and 2012, carries a lot of meaning.

Winning again as a driver-owner also would be special. Simpson did so for the first time in 2022.

“It’s definitely been the goal,” Simpsons aid. “We started the year out with a new car and program this year. With all the help Longhorn and Wells Motorsports in helping us get this thing going, it’s put us in position to hopefully get that fourth title.

“Every one is special in their own way,” Simpson said of series championships. “Every year is new challenges and new adventures. Every one is just as important as the other one.

Especially in the modern era of Late Model racing where achieving consistency from year to year is so difficult.

“It’s definitely getting harder and harder. The competition level is definitely better,” Simpson said. “It’s always been really tough, but the race cars are so equal nowadays when everybody is in contention.”

For more information on the Lucas Oil MLRA, including results, points and schedule visit MLRAracing.com

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Car USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also be in action both nights. Friday night’s USRA Modified feature pays $700 to win and it’s $500 to win in the B-Mod and Stock Car divisions. On Saturday, the USRA Modified winner collects $1,000 with the B-Mods and Stock Car winners earning $750.

Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. both days with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Dirt Track Friday admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

(Admission free with Friday drag boat ticket or 3-day drag boat pass)

Dirt Track Saturday admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

Pit Pass – $45

(Admission free with Saturday drag boat ticket, or 2-day or 3-day drag boat passes)

Diamond Drag Boat Nationals on Lake Lucas: Next door on Lake Lucas, the Kentucky Drag Boat Association-sanctioned 13th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals will be in action Friday, Saturday and Sunday with qualifying rounds the first two days and eliminations on the final day.

The tentative drag boat schedule finds registration, pit gates and spectator gates open at 8 a.m. Friday with racing at 9 a.m. On Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 8 a.m. with racing at 9 a.m.

Divisions in action will be Top Alcohol Hydro, Pro Outlaw, Pro Modified, Quick Eliminator, Pro Eliminator, Pro Comp Flat, Top Eliminator, Mod Eliminator, Stock Eliminator and Personal Water Craft.

Check out kydragboat.com for more information on the series.

Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Friday admission:

(All tickets include access to drag boat pits)

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (GA/Pit Pass Combo Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15) – $60

Adult 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $70

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $64

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $30

(All Friday tickets include entry to the Dirt Track event on Friday night)

(All 3-day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track event on Friday and Saturday nights)

Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Saturday admission:

(All tickets include access to drag boat pits)

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $27

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo (Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15) – $70

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $45

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $42

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $25

(All Saturday, 3-Day and 2-Day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track event on Saturday night)

Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Sunday admission:

(All tickets include access to drag boat pits)

Age 6 and up GA/Pit Pass Combo – $15

5 and Under GA/Pit Pass Combo – FREE

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984