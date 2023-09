Tyler Stevens Scores First Career Lucas Oil MLRA Win In Jenkins Memorial

“Man, you have no idea,” exclaimed Stevens in Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Victory Lane of his excitement. “We have had the worst luck this year. New car, new motor, new shocks, new everything and it feels good. We had a little bad luck at the Topless a few weeks ago and I knew we had a heck of a hotrod and we just needed to put it all together.” “I thought I was a sitting duck,” he commented of the early laps of the main event. “I knew Chad and Mason (Oberkramer) and (Scott) Crigler they all had 40’s on the right rear and I was the only one with a three, so I was worried I was going to wear the right rear out, but man the car was so good I just steered around there and didn’t really have to slide. I was pretty patient there and ran up behind Chad and he was pretty much committed to the bottom and then when he got to that lapped traffic I knew if he didn’t move way up and find that clean area of the race track that I thought I could roll by him.” “They are awesome racers, the MLRA’s the best there is, they’ve proven throughout the the past few weeks they can go run with any of these guys and it feels good to be on top of the podium,” concluded Stevens. For Simpson, the runner up finish was a bitter result to swallow, but it allowed him to expand his point lead with just five nights remaining in the season. “The car is good, we just didn’t quite get tight enough there for the main and got beat in lapped traffic. I got one back home a couple of weeks ago in lapped traffic so maybe that’s mine back.” “I just messed around with them (lapped traffic) way too much and when you are racing with these guys you got to go and if you try to hold up and try to pass cars it will cost you,” concluded Chad Simpson. Saturday, the tension builds for night two of the 9th Annual Ron Jenkins Memorial. The Lucas Oil MLRA will battle for $10,000 to win in a 40-lap main event that will include an additional $1,000 Bonus to the winner courtesy of Mary Jenkins Holt, in Memory of Ron Jenkins, the original builder of Wheatland Raceway.