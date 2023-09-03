HomeDirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car SeriesNeil Baggett on Top in CCSDS Jackson All-American 60

Neil Baggett on Top in CCSDS Jackson All-American 60

Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Published on

By jdearing
Neil Baggett
Neil Baggett
- Advertisement -

Magnolia Motor Speedway Wraps Up Busy Weekend on Sunday EveningBYRAM, Miss. (09/02/23) – Neil Baggett overcame a lead-swapping battle early in the All American 60 with B.J. Robinson to ultimately collect the $6,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series victory on Saturday evening at Jackson Motor Speedway.“Man it was real hairy (in lapped traffic),” Neil Baggett said in FloRacing Victory Lane. “I had a line on the outside, I thought it was cleaning up and everyone kept going to the bottom, so I thought ‘man, this is working out too perfect,’ then all of a sudden three (lapped cars) start to go the top and I didn’t really know what to do. B.J. (Robinson) got under me and I just kept him low. I can’t say enough about this darn race car, god it’s good, I mean my boy could get in it and go win races. It’s good, it’s that easy to drive.”B.J. Robinson led the first circuit from the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position before fellow-front-row starter Neil Baggett took control on lap 2. Baggett paced the next 12 laps before Robinson inched ahead to lead laps 14 and 15.

The Columbus, Mississippi racer, Baggett took control of the lead on lap 16 and went on to pace the remainder of the 60-lap affair, taking the checkered flag 0.259 seconds in front of Robinson.The victory marked the sixth CCSDS triumph of Baggett’s career.Morgan Bagley, Brian Rickman, and current CCSDS Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Point Leader, Billy Moyer Jr. rounded out the Top-5 finishers.The three-day swing draws to a close on Sunday evening, Sept. 3 at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) with a $5,000-to-win CCSDS extravaganza. Joining the night will be a complete Weekly Racing Series Event, including The S & J Auto Sales Crate Late Models, Trak-Star Street Stocks, William Wells Three Star Tire Factory Stocks, Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman, Twin River Auto Sales Modifieds, and The Eaton Clinic Hot Shots.Grandstand Admission (ages 11-and-up) is $25 and kids (ages 10-and-under) are free. Pit admission (ages 11-and-up) is $35 and children (ages 6-10) are $25 while kids (ages 5-and-under) are free. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. with the grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. and the driver’s meeting at 6 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.For more information on the event, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .The tire rule for Sunday evening is as follows:Front Tires & Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, LM30The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 2, 2023Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.)A Feature 1 (60 Laps): 1. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[2]; 2. 1-BJ Robinson[1]; 3. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 4. 90R-Brian Rickman[4]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 6. R5-Hunter Rasdon[10]; 7. 86B-Kyle Beard[7]; 8. 5-Jon Mitchell[5]; 9. 1C-Chad Thrash[14]; 10. USA128-Kylan Garner[13]; 11. 17-Jarret Stuckey[12]; 12. 4-Ryan Wilson[15]; 13. 19-Jamie Burford[11]; 14. 48-Cody Leonard[18]; 15. 88-Chance Mann[22]; 16. C11JR-Chase Williams[9]; 17. 86R-Rick Rickman[8]; 18. 25-Mikey Kile[17]; 19. B17-Brandon Ball[19]; 20. 11-Jon Kirby[21]; 21. 31-Cale Finley[20]; 22. 5C-Brad Couch[16]DNS: Riley Brown, James Moore, Matthew BrocatoEntries: 25Mark Martin Automotive Group Fast Qualifier: Kyle Beard (15.567 sec.)Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: B.J. RobinsonP&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Neil BaggettVP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Chance Mann (22nd to 15th)Lap Leaders: B.J. Robinson (1, 14-15), Neil Baggett (2-13, 16-60)Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Kyle Beard (15.567 sec.)Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Jamie BurfordNewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: B.J. RobinsonCOMP Cams Top Performer: Neil BaggettMidwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Billy Moyer Jr.Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Jamie Burford

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Race Track News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kalamazoo Speedway – 9/1/23

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Brewing ARCA Menards Rivalry Heads to DuQuoin Sunday

By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises August 29, 2023 - (DuQuoin, IL)-Minnesota’s William Sawalich...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 8/27/23

13 entries CRATE LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 45DW-Denny Woodworth;...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

2019 Ted Horn 100 Winner Wilson Returns to DuQuoin

DuQuoin, IL (August 31, 2023)- 2019 Ted Horn 100 winner Jacob...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal Charges to Rumble by the River Victory at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 26, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal battled his way...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger takes MARS win at Farmer City Raceway!

27 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Another Strong Entry List Set For DuQuoin IL USAC Saturday

FIELD OF 36 SET FOR SATURDAY’S TED HORN 100 AT Du...
Indiana

Over 30! BC39 Entries Continue to Roll in a Month Away from Raceday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (August 30, 2023)………Current USAC...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Josh Rice takes Red Hill Raceway’s Ultimate Heart of America Series win!

23 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 11-Josh Rice; 2. 6K-Michael...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger grabs Fairbury Speedway MARS victory!

25 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Overcomes Brake Loss to Score $20,000 World of Outlaws Win at Deer Creek

WHAT BRAKES?: Bobby Pierce Overcomes Brake Loss to Score $20,000 Win at Deer Creek SPRING...
Dirt Late Model News

Chad Simpson cashes big on Night Two of Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 2, 2023) - Chad Simpson cemented his Lucas Oil MLRA championship points...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Back in Victory Lane at Portsmouth River Days Rumble

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (September 2, 2023) – The dream season continues for Ricky Thornton Jr. –...
©