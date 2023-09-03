Neil Baggett on Top in CCSDS Jackson All-American 60

- Advertisement -

Magnolia Motor Speedway Wraps Up Busy Weekend on Sunday Evening



BYRAM, Miss. (09/02/23) – Neil Baggett overcame a lead-swapping battle early in the All American 60 with B.J. Robinson to ultimately collect the $6,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series victory on Saturday evening at Jackson Motor Speedway.



“Man it was real hairy (in lapped traffic),” Neil Baggett said in FloRacing Victory Lane. “I had a line on the outside, I thought it was cleaning up and everyone kept going to the bottom, so I thought ‘man, this is working out too perfect,’ then all of a sudden three (lapped cars) start to go the top and I didn’t really know what to do. B.J. (Robinson) got under me and I just kept him low. I can’t say enough about this darn race car, god it’s good, I mean my boy could get in it and go win races. It’s good, it’s that easy to drive.”



B.J. Robinson led the first circuit from the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position before fellow-front-row starter Neil Baggett took control on lap 2. Baggett paced the next 12 laps before Robinson inched ahead to lead laps 14 and 15.

The Columbus, Mississippi racer, Baggett took control of the lead on lap 16 and went on to pace the remainder of the 60-lap affair, taking the checkered flag 0.259 seconds in front of Robinson.



The victory marked the sixth CCSDS triumph of Baggett’s career.



Morgan Bagley, Brian Rickman, and current CCSDS Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Point Leader, Billy Moyer Jr. rounded out the Top-5 finishers.



The three-day swing draws to a close on Sunday evening, Sept. 3 at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) with a $5,000-to-win CCSDS extravaganza. Joining the night will be a complete Weekly Racing Series Event, including The S & J Auto Sales Crate Late Models, Trak-Star Street Stocks, William Wells Three Star Tire Factory Stocks, Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman, Twin River Auto Sales Modifieds, and The Eaton Clinic Hot Shots.



Grandstand Admission (ages 11-and-up) is $25 and kids (ages 10-and-under) are free. Pit admission (ages 11-and-up) is $35 and children (ages 6-10) are $25 while kids (ages 5-and-under) are free. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. with the grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. and the driver’s meeting at 6 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.



For more information on the event, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .



The tire rule for Sunday evening is as follows:



Front Tires & Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, LM30



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 2, 2023

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.)



A Feature 1 (60 Laps): 1. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[2]; 2. 1-BJ Robinson[1]; 3. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 4. 90R-Brian Rickman[4]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 6. R5-Hunter Rasdon[10]; 7. 86B-Kyle Beard[7]; 8. 5-Jon Mitchell[5]; 9. 1C-Chad Thrash[14]; 10. USA128-Kylan Garner[13]; 11. 17-Jarret Stuckey[12]; 12. 4-Ryan Wilson[15]; 13. 19-Jamie Burford[11]; 14. 48-Cody Leonard[18]; 15. 88-Chance Mann[22]; 16. C11JR-Chase Williams[9]; 17. 86R-Rick Rickman[8]; 18. 25-Mikey Kile[17]; 19. B17-Brandon Ball[19]; 20. 11-Jon Kirby[21]; 21. 31-Cale Finley[20]; 22. 5C-Brad Couch[16]



DNS: Riley Brown, James Moore, Matthew Brocato



Entries: 25

Mark Martin Automotive Group Fast Qualifier: Kyle Beard (15.567 sec.)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: B.J. Robinson

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Neil Baggett

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Chance Mann (22nd to 15th)

Lap Leaders: B.J. Robinson (1, 14-15), Neil Baggett (2-13, 16-60)

Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Kyle Beard (15.567 sec.)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Jamie Burford

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: B.J. Robinson

COMP Cams Top Performer: Neil Baggett

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Jamie Burford