Ricky Weiss Races to $5,000 Baltes Classic Sunday Night Victory

Eldora Speedway’s 53rd World 100 Up Next



HEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada (09/05/23) – Ricky Weiss’ last-minute decision to enter the 2023 Baltes Classic at Eldora Speedway resulted in his eighth win of the year aboard his Drydene Performance Products No. 7 G-Style Transport / Sniper Chassis / Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model.



Despite leading all 30 laps, Weiss had some nervous moments while deciding where to be on the track while out front.



“This car has been real good but we just haven’t had all the good finishes the past month that we should’ve had. This one is for my family back home. It’s tough here with no (signal) sticks. I couldn’t really see Shawn’s (Gage) signals there,” Weiss said. “I kinda figured we were pretty good. Every time the caution came out we were right into lapped traffic there. Just hats off to everybody that supports this car, and now we are excited for the World 100 week.”



In preparation for the 53rd annual World 100, Ricky Weiss traveled to Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) a week early for the 15th-running of the Baltes Classic.



With 39 Late Models in the pit area, Weiss topped the charts in his qualifying group which placed him on the front-row for the 30-lap main event. Grabbing the lead from the drop of the green flag, Ricky led flag-to-flag to secure the $5,000 payday. He topped Tripp Gerald, Logan Nickerson, Jason Jameson, and Kye Blight who completed the Top-5.



Full results from the weekend are available at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Weiss now turns his attention to preparations for the 53rd annual World 100 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) on Sept. 7-9. The weekend opens with twin $12,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday before seeing a $56,000-to-win finale on Saturday.



Weiss best finish in the mega event was a third in 2019.



For more information on the crown jewel weekend, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com .



Ricky Weiss would like to thank his marketing partners and sponsors including Drydene Performance Products, G-Style Transport, Turk Enterprises, Derrick’s Sandblasting, Keewatin Truck Service, Collins Brothers Towing, Wiesner Trucking, SRI Performance, RDW Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Penske Racing Shocks, Total Works Truck & Equipment, Straight Ahead Ventures, JCJ Tools, Inc., Borderland Hay & Straw, VP Racing Fuels, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Forks Mobile Wash, LG Transport, Aldon Auto, Hoosier Racing Tire, KRC Power Steering, Kenny’s Components, Go Lithium, DirtCarLift.com, Arizona Sport Shirts, FK Rod Ends, Swift Springs, Allstar Performance, Hooker Harness, Barnes Systems, Winters Performance Products, C&R Radiators, QA1, Strange Oval, Quarter Master, PFC Brakes, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wrisco Industries, Performance Bodies & Parts, QuickCar Racing Products, Butlerbuilt, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Braswell, Bell, Earnhardt Technologies Group, K1 RaceGear, ­and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



