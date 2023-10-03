- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Road To World Finals Continues As World of Outlaws Late Models Make Final Midwest Stop

The Series battles at Brownstown Speedway on Oct. 6, and Fairbury Speedway on Oct. 7

BROWNSTOWN, IN– October 3, 2023 – As the calendar turns to October, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series is preparing for its final Midwest stop of the season.

The Series kicks off the weekend with its triumphant return to Brownstown Speedway for the first time since 2007 on Friday, Oct. 6, for the Hoosier Dirt Classic—an event co-sanctioned with the Valvoline Iron-Man Series. Drivers will battle in a 40-lap Feature paying $10,000-to-win.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 7, the World of Outlaws return to Fairbury Speedway for the FALS Frenzy. $15,000 is on the line in a 50-lap battle. FOR TICKETS,CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here’s a look at the storylines to watch this weekend:

One Step Closer: After another win last Saturday, Bobby Pierce continues to close in on securing the 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title. The Oakwood, IL driver has 12 Series victories this season and 32 overall. He also has a 146-point lead over Chris Madden, entering two tracks where he’s found past success.

Pierce won at Brownstown earlier this season with the Northern All-Stars and scored wins in the track’s Jackson 100 and with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. The “Smooth Operator” also has four wins at Fairbury this season, including a second in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

If Pierce wins the final seven races in the 2023 season, he will break the single-season wins record set by Brandon Sheppard and Josh Richards (18).

Beware of the Champions: While Pierce is closer to securing the 2023 championship, a pair of former champions know what it takes to reach Victory Lane at Brownstown and Fairbury.

Defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. won the Series’ only appearance at Brownstown in 2007 and scored two DIRTcar Summer Nationals wins.

Sheppard is another champion who’s succeeded at Brownstown, winning the Indiana Ice Breaker twice.

Both drivers have been successful in the Prairie Dirt Classic. Sheppard won the event three times, while Erb was victorious in 2004.

Point Battles: After last weekend’s Outlaw Invasion at Atomic, there’s a log jam between spots four through nine in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models standings—separated by only 62 points.

After finishing outside the top 10 twice at Atomic, Brian Shirley, Kyle Bronson, Nick Hoffman, Dennis Erb Jr., and Tanner English gained on Ryan Gustin for the fourth spot.

Hoffman and Shirley made the most significant strides last weekend, each earning third-place finishes to stay within striking distance of the #19R.

As the drivers continue to battle for positions, there’s a $32,000 difference between fourth and ninth. The driver who finishes fourth wins $75,000, while the driver who finishes ninth gets $43,000.

For a complete look at the Series points standings, CLICK HERE.

Iron-Man: For the first time in Series history, a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models race will be co-sanctioned with the Valvoline Iron-Man Series at Brownstown.

Josh Rice enters the event as the points leader on the Northern Series after winning seven events in the 2023 season. Austin Lay and Rod Conley enter the weekend second and third in points.

The World of Outlaws Germfree Rookie of the Year leader, Hoffman earned an Iron-Man Series win at Atomic in July.

Roll The Dice: A driver with momentum to watch as the Series returns to Fairbury this weekend is Jason Feger.

The 2023 DIRTcar Late Model National Champion scored two victories last weekend at the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway. He also has three wins at the Illinois bullring this season.

The Bloomington, IL driver has proven he can win against the best on 1/4-mile tracks, winning a World of Outlaws Feature last season on the opening night of the Quad Cities 150 at Davenport Speedway.

WHEN AND WHERE

Brownstown Speedway (1/4-mile) in Brownstown, IN on Oct. 6

Fairbury Speedway (1/4-mile) in Fairbury, IL on Oct. 7

ONLINE

Brownstown Speedway: www.brownstownspeedway.com

Fairbury Speedway: www.fairburyspeedway.com

TRACK RECORDS



Brownstown Speedway: 12.509 by Josh Richards on 3/20/21

Fairbury Speedway: 12.143 by Kyle Strickler on 9/15/20

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-12 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (36 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-19 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-15 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-8 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-7

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5 Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (39 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-2

Jesse Wisecarver, Zanesville, OH-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1

Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1

Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1

Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

James Rice, Verona, KY-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1

Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1

Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1

PODIUM FINISHES (21 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-19 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12 Tanner English, Benton, KY-9 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-7 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-6 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (24 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-491 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-169 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134 Tanner English, Benton, KY-82 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-80 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-79 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-65 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-35 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10 Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2) Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2) Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1) Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1) Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce* Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1) Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4) Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1) Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3) Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5) Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2) Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1) Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6) Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7) Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3) Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8) Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9) Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10) Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1) Friday, Sept. 1, Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard (2) Saturday, Sept. 2, Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/Bobby Pierce (11) Friday, Sept. 29, Atomic Speedway/Chillicothe, OH/Mike Marlar (3) Saturday, September 30, Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH/ Bobby Pierce (12)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature