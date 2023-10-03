HomeIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayRoad to World Finals Continues As World of Outlaws Late Models Make...

Road to World Finals Continues As World of Outlaws Late Models Make Final Midwest Stop

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIndianaBrownstown Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Road To World Finals Continues As World of Outlaws Late Models Make Final Midwest Stop

The Series battles at Brownstown Speedway on Oct. 6, and Fairbury Speedway on Oct. 7

BROWNSTOWN, IN– October 3, 2023 – As the calendar turns to October, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series is preparing for its final Midwest stop of the season.

The Series kicks off the weekend with its triumphant return to Brownstown Speedway for the first time since 2007 on Friday, Oct. 6, for the Hoosier Dirt Classic—an event co-sanctioned with the Valvoline Iron-Man Series. Drivers will battle in a 40-lap Feature paying $10,000-to-win.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 7, the World of Outlaws return to Fairbury Speedway for the FALS Frenzy. $15,000 is on the line in a 50-lap battle. FOR TICKETS,CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here’s a look at the storylines to watch this weekend: 

One Step Closer: After another win last Saturday, Bobby Pierce continues to close in on securing the 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title. The Oakwood, IL driver has 12 Series victories this season and 32 overall. He also has a 146-point lead over Chris Madden, entering two tracks where he’s found past success.

Pierce won at Brownstown earlier this season with the Northern All-Stars and scored wins in the track’s Jackson 100 and with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. The “Smooth Operator” also has four wins at Fairbury this season, including a second in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

If Pierce wins the final seven races in the 2023 season, he will break the single-season wins record set by Brandon Sheppard and Josh Richards (18).

Beware of the Champions: While Pierce is closer to securing the 2023 championship, a pair of former champions know what it takes to reach Victory Lane at Brownstown and Fairbury.

Defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. won the Series’ only appearance at Brownstown in 2007 and scored two DIRTcar Summer Nationals wins.

Sheppard is another champion who’s succeeded at Brownstown, winning the Indiana Ice Breaker twice.

Both drivers have been successful in the Prairie Dirt Classic. Sheppard won the event three times, while Erb was victorious in 2004.

Point Battles: After last weekend’s Outlaw Invasion at Atomic, there’s a log jam between spots four through nine in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models standings—separated by only 62 points.

After finishing outside the top 10 twice at Atomic, Brian Shirley, Kyle Bronson, Nick Hoffman, Dennis Erb Jr., and Tanner English gained on Ryan Gustin for the fourth spot.

Hoffman and Shirley made the most significant strides last weekend, each earning third-place finishes to stay within striking distance of the #19R.

As the drivers continue to battle for positions, there’s a $32,000 difference between fourth and ninth. The driver who finishes fourth wins $75,000, while the driver who finishes ninth gets $43,000.

For a complete look at the Series points standings, CLICK HERE.

Iron-Man: For the first time in Series history, a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models race will be co-sanctioned with the Valvoline Iron-Man Series at Brownstown.

Josh Rice enters the event as the points leader on the Northern Series after winning seven events in the 2023 season. Austin Lay and Rod Conley enter the weekend second and third in points.

The World of Outlaws Germfree Rookie of the Year leader, Hoffman earned an Iron-Man Series win at Atomic in July.

Roll The Dice: A driver with momentum to watch as the Series returns to Fairbury this weekend is Jason Feger.

The 2023 DIRTcar Late Model National Champion scored two victories last weekend at the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway. He also has three wins at the Illinois bullring this season.

The Bloomington, IL driver has proven he can win against the best on 1/4-mile tracks, winning a World of Outlaws Feature last season on the opening night of the Quad Cities 150 at Davenport Speedway.

WHEN AND WHERE 

Brownstown Speedway (1/4-mile) in Brownstown, IN on Oct. 6Fairbury Speedway (1/4-mile) in Fairbury, IL on Oct. 7

ONLINE   Brownstown Speedway: www.brownstownspeedway.com

Fairbury Speedway: www.fairburyspeedway.com

TRACK RECORDS

Brownstown Speedway: 12.509 by Josh Richards on 3/20/21   Fairbury Speedway: 12.143 by Kyle Strickler on 9/15/20

On the Internet   World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series   Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels   Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels   Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries   YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws   DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month   

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-12
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (36 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-19
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-15
  3. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9
  4. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-8
  5. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-7Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7
  6. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5
  7. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5
  8. Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4
  9. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Tanner English, Benton, KY-3
  10. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2
  11. Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (39 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  2. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3
  3. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-2Jesse Wisecarver, Zanesville, OH-2
  4. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1James Rice, Verona, KY-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1

PODIUM FINISHES (21 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-19
  2. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12
  3. Tanner English, Benton, KY-9
  4. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-7
  5. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6
  6. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5
  7. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-4
  8. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3
  9. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2
  10. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-6
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4
  4. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5
  2. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4
  3. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3
  4. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  6. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (24 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-491
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-169
  3. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134
  4. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-80
  6. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-79
  7. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  8. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-65
  9. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  10. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55
  11. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40
  12. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-35
  13. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  14. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28
  15. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25
  16. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  17. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  18. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10
  19. Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6
  20. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4
  21. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)
  24. Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2)
  25. Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1)
  26. Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6)
  27. Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7)
  28. Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3)
  29. Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8)
  30. Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9)
  31. Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10)
  32. Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1)
  33. Friday, Sept. 1, Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard (2)
  34. Saturday, Sept. 2, Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/Bobby Pierce (11)
  35. Friday, Sept. 29, Atomic Speedway/Chillicothe, OH/Mike Marlar (3)
  36. Saturday, September 30, Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH/ Bobby Pierce (12)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Indiana

Steven Snyder, Jr. Tops Non-Wing Opener At The Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout

Bryan Hulbert – LOGANSPORT, Ind. (September 28, 2023) Going up against...
Dirt Late Model News

PCC Motorsports to Scale Back After DTWC; Spencer Hughes Looking for 2024 Opportunities

(HOPE, INDIANA)  Following a steady eleventh place performance in Saturday night’s...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Bobby Pierce claims Castrol FloRacing Night in America win at Tyler County Speedway!

Bobby Pierce Goes Back-To-Back in Castrol® FloRacing Night in America ActionCollects...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Marks Wins Second National Open, Sweet Nets 10th Series Victory of 2023

MARKSMAN: Brent Marks Hunts Down Pittman for Second Williams Grove National...
Indiana

A $20,039 Grant Prize: JG Wins Wild BC39 in Indy

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 30, 2023)………One week...
Illinois

Southern Illinois Raceway Results – 9/30/23

7 entries MAIERS TIDY BOWL DWARFS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 90-Cody...
High Limit Series

David Gravel grabs $50,000 High Limit Sprint win at Lernerville SPeedway

58 entries PEOPLES SPRINTS A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel; 2....
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 9/29/23

18 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 91-Ryan...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

PCC Motorsports to Scale Back After DTWC; Spencer Hughes Looking for 2024 Opportunities

(HOPE, INDIANA)  Following a steady eleventh place performance in Saturday night’s annual ‘Pittsburgher’ at...
Dirt Late Model News

All Dirt Roads Lead to World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 1-4

1 MONTH ALERT: All Dirt Roads Lead to World of Outlaws World Finals CONCORD, NC...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal Second in Castrol Series Visit to Tyler County Speedway

CFNiA Tri-County Racetrack Up Next on October 12SHINNSTON, W.Va. (10/02/23) – Hudson O’Neal entered a trio...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Rolls to WoO Atomic $10,000 Opening Round Victory

Finishes Sixth in Saturday’s FinaleWINFIELD, Tenn. (10/02/23) – Mike Marlar charged to the lead on...
Dirt Late Model News

Cory Hedgecock Sweeps Talladega Crate Racin’ USA Weekend

World of Outlaws Doubleheader Up NextLOUDON, Tenn. (10/02/23) – Cory Hedgecock collected $9,700 in...
©