Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale at Lucas Oil Speedway canceled due to forecast of rain, cool weather

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 27, 2023) – With an unwavering forecast of persistent rain and cool temperatures on Saturday night, the Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale racing program at Lucas Oil Speedway has been canceled.

POWRi Super Stocks and USRA Modifieds also had been scheduled to compete.

“We waited throughout the week, hoping that the weather system and forecast would change course, but it’s apparent that is not going to be the case,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Because so many of the drivers and fans were going to travel a significant distance to race with us, we wanted to make the call far enough ahead of time to save them travel.”

Chad Simpson and brother Chris Simpson wind up 1-2 in MLRA points with Chad Simpson, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, claiming his second consecutive series championship. It’s his fourth title to go with ones in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Dillon McCowan of nearby Urbana wound up third in overall points. Daniel Hilsabeck and Trevor Gundaker were fourth and fifth with Justin Duty, Jeff Herzog, Garrett Alberson, Tyler Stevens and Dustin Hodges rounding out the top 10.

Lucas Oil MLRA officials had hoped to conclude the season on the track after the originally scheduled MLRA Championship Weekend at Tri-City Speedway set for earlier this month was rained out.

2024 MLRA Open at Lucas Oil Speedway: Lucas Oil MLRA Series Director Ernie Leftwich said the 2024 Lucas Oil MLRA schedule is set to kick off with the MLRA Spring Nationals March 22-23 at Lucas Oil Speedway. Support classes will be the POWRi Super Stocks and Show-Me Vintage Racers. The rain date for that event is April 12-13.

Lucas Oil Speedway banquet next: With the racing season now concluded, Lucas Oil Speedway has scheduled its annual Postseason Championship Banquet, honoring season champions in each of the four Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series divisions, for Dec. 1 in the Center Hall of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Tickets are $40 or $400 for a table of 10 and can be reserved by calling the speedway office at (417) 282-5984. RSVP deadline is Nov. 9.

Doors open with a social hour from 6-7 p.m. with invocation and dinner to follow at 7 p.m. The awards ceremony will follow.

Along with drivers, family members, crew and sponsors the event is open to the general public. The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds is located at 3001 N. Grant Ave., in Springfield.

For ticket information for the banquet or any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

