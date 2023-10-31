Mike Marlar Set for Skyline Motorsports Debut

- Advertisement -

Tennessee Racer Begins New Era at The Dirt Track at Charlotte



WINFIELD, Tenn. (10/31/23) – With his 10-year tenure with Ronnie Delk recently drawing to a close, Mike Marlar is now proud to announce that he’s joined Skyline Motorsports.



He’ll make his debut with the Iowa- based team during the upcoming World of Outlaws (Case) Late Model Series World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) on Nov. 1 – 4 aboard the Skyline Motorsports No. 157 / Truck Country / Bruening Rock Products / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Can-Am Auto Salvage / Petroff Towing / Longhorn Race Car.



“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to start a new era in my racing career with Skyline Motorsports. We’re going to make our debut together at (The Dirt Track at) Charlotte during the World Finals and go from there. This is an exciting time for me, and again I can’t thank the Bruening family enough for this opportunity,” said Marlar.



For team owner Greg Bruening, welcoming Marlar to Skyline Motorsports also marks a new beginning.



“First and foremost, I want to say a big thank you to Shane Clanton, Marshall Green, and everyone at Capital Racecars for all they’ve done to support Skyline Motorsports over the past several years. We just got to a point where it was time to go a different direction with our program, but we will always be appreciative of what those guys did for us,” Greg Bruening noted. “We now look forward to welcoming another championship and race winning caliber driver to our team in Mike (Marlar). Both his knowledge on-and-off the track will be a huge asset to our team as we continue to strive for new goals.”



Tyler Bruening, who will be now be a teammate to Mike Marlar in his familiar Skyline Motorsports No. 16 entry is excited to welcome Marlar to the fold as well.



“Mike (Marlar) and I have gotten to know each other pretty well over the past few years, and in addition to being a fierce competitor on the track, he is one of the friendliest guys you’ll ever meet. Having him as part of Skyline Motorsports will be awesome, and I can’t wait to see what we can all accomplish together,” Tyler Bruening commented.



Mike Marlar will debut his Skyline Motorsports No. 157 Longhorn Chassis during the 2023 edition of the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) on Nov. 1 – 4. The weekend opens with qualifying on Wednesday followed by complete $15,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday, followed by a $25,000-to-win main event on Saturday.



Marlar is a former winner at The Dirt Track at Charlotte and was the 2018 WoO Late Model Series Champion.



Mike Marlar and Skyline Motorsports would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Bruening Rock Products, Truck Country, Bennett Explosives, Olson Explosives, Bilstein, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, VP Racing Fuel, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Race Ranch, Bell Helmets, Ultra Shield Race Products, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Bicknell Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Andrews Products, XS Power Batteries, Out-Pace Racing Products, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Wehrs Machine, Buzze Racing Products, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Jones Racing Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sweet Manufacturing, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest information on Mike Marlar please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .