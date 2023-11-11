Nick Hoffman Crowned ’23 WoO Rookie of the Year; Four Wins on the Season

- Advertisement -

Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals to Wrap Up Season on Dec. 14-16



MOORESVILLE, N.C. (11/10/23) – Nick Hoffman recently put a wrap on the 2023 World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series with his Tye Twarog Racing / NOS Energy Drink No. 9 C&W Trucking / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



During the course of his rookie campaign with the national tour, the Illinois native collected the Rookie of the Year title, a fifth-place finish in the final series’ standings, and his first-career win with the tour, which came on May 23 at New York’s Stateline Speedway.



When not on the WoO trail, Hoffman entered a bevy of additional Super Late Model events as well as starts in a Midget. With two nights of Super Late Model racing still looming at the Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals, Nick has already entered 72 events with four wins, 20 Top-5 finishes, and 34 Top-10 finishes.



“What a great year for our Tye Twarog Racing team. We set out this year with the goal of getting the Rookie (of the Year) title and winning our first (World of) Outlaws race. We accomplished both those goals, and then we also won two $10,000 XR (Workin’ Man) Series events and a $7,500 Iron-Man Series event. After running a Modified pretty much every week for the past several years, it was quite the change of pace to hit the road with the Outlaws, but man Tye (Twarog) and my whole team and sponsors, they just gave me everything I needed every night to be successful,” Hoffman shared.



“We’re going to go run the Dome (at America’s Center) in a few weeks with the Super Late Model, and then get ready for the Chili Bowl. From there we are already preparing for our second year on the road with the World of Outlaws, and I’m really excited to get back to a lot of these tracks for a second time now that we have a notebook. Again, thanks so much to every person, who makes this possible. It’s pretty awesome to be getting to live my dreams.”



Nick Hoffman has a single weekend of racing remaining on the 2023 racing docket. On December 14-16 he’ll invade the Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.) for the Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The Super Late Model portion of the weekend finds the field divided into $5,000-to-win qualifying nights on Thursday and Friday followed by a $30,000-to-win finale on Saturday.



Full event details are available at www.GatewayDirt.com.



Nick Hoffman and Tye Twarog Racing would like to thank all their marketing partners, which include NOS Energy Drink, C&W Trucking, Haulin’ Haskells, Tri-Valley Equipment Sales, LSR, Bilstein, Eibach, Petroff Towing XS Power Batteries, Earnhardt Technologies, Allgaier Performance Parts, Lincoln Smith Racing, Allstar Performance, Fast Shafts, QuickCar Racing Products, VP Race Fuels, Maxima Oil, Walker Filtration, Schoenfeld Headers, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Strange Oval, Performance Bodies, Winters Rearends, Rockwell Security, Keyser Manufacturing, Sweet Manufacturing, Jerico, DirtCarLift.com, Stakt, Vexil, FK Rod Ends, Blue Deuce Tavern, Bell Helmets, MPI Performance, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, MWD Designs, K1 Racing Gear, The Joie of Seating, Outerwears, Willy’s Carb & Dyno Shop, Wrisco, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.



Keep track of the latest team news by visiting www.NickHoffman2.com and by following his social channels at:

Facebook: @EliteChassis

Twitter: @Nick_Hoffman2

Instagram: @Nick_Hoffman2