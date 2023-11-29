Jensen Ford Prepares for New Horizons in 2024

- Advertisement -

Ends 2023 Campaign with a Runner-Up Finish in The Leftover



JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (11/29/23) – Jensen Ford put a wrap on both a successful 2023 campaign and successful partnership this past Saturday at 411 Motor Speedway during The Leftover.



The Tennessee racer recorded a runner-up finish in what was his final start aboard the Jim Beeman Lumber / West End Package Store / McCarter Brothers Racing No. 83 Tennessee Homemade Wines / Parkway Liquor Store / MasterSbilt Race Car Crate Late Model.



“The McCarter family has become like family to me over the past year, and they’ve provided me a great opportunity. They offered me the opportunity to keep racing with them in 2024, but I’m to a point where I need to be closer to home during the week for more time with both my family and my business endeavors. It’s an almost two hour drive each way over to their shop multiple times a week, and it’s cut into how much time I can be close to home,” Ford shared. “I’m working on growing my own business, which focuses on racecar body installation, complete car assembly, consulting, suspension services, tire work, and a lot more.



“I also plan to continue assisting with the McCarter’s MasterSbilt South program. It’s a very exciting time for me on a lot of fronts.”



While Ford will be putting a lot of focus on growing his business, he also plans to continue racing regularly.



“I’m in the beginning stages of putting everything together for next year, but I do plan to race on a regular basis. A lot of my plans for next year are still unknown as I map everything out, but I’ll definitely be behind the wheel,” Ford continued. “Thanks again to Mitch, Tanya, Mack, and Pierce (McCarter). They are some great folks, and again, they are more than a racing partnership. They are family.”



After nearly two months away from the driver’s seat, Jensen Ford hopped back in the No. 83 McCarter Brothers Racing machine for The Leftover at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) on Saturday afternoon for his final start of the season.



With a whopping 53 Late Models on site, Jensen qualified a strong sixth-fastest in his group which earned him a third row starting position for the finale.



In the 40-lap main event, Ford moved inside the Top-3 and challenged Cory Hedgecock for the race lead before ultimately settling for a runner-up finish.

Jensen’s teammate Mack McCarter made a qualifying lap but dealt with mechanical issues that forced him to retire from the evening’s events.



Ford concluded the 2023 campaign with three wins, 12 Top-5 finishes, and 15 Top-10 finishes in 30 starts.



For more information on Jensen Ford, please visit www.JensenFord83.com .