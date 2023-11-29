XR SUPER SERIES FINALE “CHRISTMAS ON DIRT” AT ALL-TECH CLAIMED BY WEATHER

- Advertisement -

he XR Super Series season championship finale at Lake City, Florida’s All-Tech Raceway on December 2, 2023 has been canceled due to weather and will not be made up.

Unseasonable wet weather combined with freezing temps have made track preparation challenging in advance of the event combined with a wet forecast for race weekend.

The event will not be rescheduled. Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois is officially crowned the 2023 XR Super Series Champion, his third national championship of the season, with a 48 point advantage over the 20RT of Ricky Thornton Jr.

Despite only five events being run the lucrative $300,000 points fund will be paid in full with $75,000 going to Pierce. The unprecedented points fund money pays down 24 spots.

The XR Super Series will take a break before starting a third season of racing action with the “Ultimate Opener” at Ultimate Motorsports Park in Elkin, North Carolina on February 23-24, 2024.