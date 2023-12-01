Bi-State Battle Late Model shifts to Brownstown Bullring & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in 2024!

- Advertisement -

St. Louis, MO (December 1, 2023) With Highland Speedway electing not to continue participating in the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series, the Brownstown Bullring will partner with Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in 2024 for the two track Championship point fund. The Brownstown Bullring will still be racing on Friday nights with all of their regular scheduled Super Late Model shows being Bi-State Battle Series events. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will continue their Saturday night racing with their regular scheduled Super Late Model shows also being Bi-State Battle Series events.

The Brownstown Bullring and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 both plan to run 12-15 regular Super Late Model shows in 2024. As in the past, Super Late Model special events at each track will not count toward Bi-State Battle Series points. Also, each drivers worst finish at each track will not count toward the points total.

For more information on each track, you can visit their websites at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com and www.brownstownbullring.com.