Kaede Loudy Named Driver of MasterSbilt Chassis Development Program Car for 2024

- Advertisement -

(ROGERSVILLE, TENNESSEE) Kaede Loudy, of Rogersville, Tennessee, is excited to announce that he has been selected as the driver of the MasterSbilt Chassis Development Program car for the upcoming 2024 racing season! Kaede, who has piloted MasterSbilt race cars for the past several years and has worked closely with the Crothersville, Indiana chassis manufacturer, will continue that relationship next season as part of a new and exciting program. As they celebrate their 45th year of building Dirt Late Models, MasterSbilt Race Cars is giving back to the sport by launching this Chassis Development Program aimed at helping young people stay involved in racing and developing their skill.

The Loudy family and MasterSbilt Race Cars have a long history together, as Kaede’s dad and former World 100 winning crew chief Kirk Loudy have been involved with each other since 2000. Kirk, who is a shock specialist and owner of Envy Suspension, will be on board as an integral part of the Chassis Development Program. The team does not have any concrete plans for the 2024 season, but the hope is to contend for a Championship on a regional tour and compete in the crown jewel events at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. In addition to primarily wheeling a ground-pounding Super Late Model, Kaede will also enter a variety of 604 Crate Late Model specials throughout the Southeast.

“I am honored to be a part of this new MasterSbilt Chassis Development Program and be selected as their driver for the 2024 racing season,” commented Kaede, who is in Indianapolis, Indiana attending the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show this week. “You can’t tell people about the history of Dirt Late Model racing without talking about the impact that MasterSbilt has made in the sport, so to be aligned so closely with them is really special. I’ve been working with them the past several years, but this takes it to another level. Thanks to Tader, Jerilyn, and everyone at MasterSbilt for entrusting me to drive the Chassis Development Program car next year – I can’t wait to get started!”

With the cost of racing at an all-time high, the #126 team is currently seeking additional marketing partners and product supporters. If you are interested in being a part of the MasterSbilt Chassis Development Program and aligning yourself with Kaede Loudy, don’t hesitate to contact Kaede via email at kaedeloudy26@icloud.com or by phone at 423-754-2481.

Kaede and the team would like to thank the following group of valued partners for their continued support heading into 2024: Envy Suspension, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Bruce Miller Masonry, Rogersville Seamless Guttering, JB’s Salvage, Woodhouse Chevrolet, Penske Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Outerwears, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keizer Wheels, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Hypercoils, Boydbilt Fabrication, Puremax Racing Oils, Champ Pans, Wilwood Engineering, PMX Hose & Fittings, RE Suspension, Performance Bodies, Allstar Performance, QA1, Dyer’s Top Rods, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, XS Batteries, Hammond Motorsports, PEM Racing Gears, Spare ECM, and Bigfoot Enterprises.

Follow Kaede Loudy and his racing efforts across social media platforms including on Facebook (/KaedeLoudyRacing) and Instagram (@KaedeLoudyRacing). More on MasterSbilt Race Cars can be found online by visiting www.mastersbilt.com or facebook.com/mastersbiltracecars.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com