Parker Martin Takes Next Career Step Joining World of Outlaws Late Models

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
The Milledgeville, GA driver becomes the fifth Rookie of the Year contender to join the Series in 2024

CONCORD, NC – December 8, 2024 – Parker Martin’s goal as a Late Model driver is progression. And to do that, he’s taking the next step in his career.

The Milledgeville, GA driver will join the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in 2024 as the latest Rookie of the Year contender.

Martin’s goal has always been to run with the World of Outlaws, one he’ll reach when his family-owned team starts the season at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals Jan. 14-17.

“It’s a dream come true,” Martin said. “I’ve been looking forward to running with the World of Outlaws. It’s always been goal going full-time with them. It’s my fourth year in super racing, and I’m really excited for that next step.”

While he’s aiming high running a national tour for the first time, he knows his expectations. As the newest rookie to join the tour, winning Rookie of the Year is his priority. But he’s also eyeing another goal at the end of the season.

“I think (Rookie of the Year) is something I think we can accomplish,” Martin said. “It’s something I think I can get my hands on. I’m also really focusing on finishing in the top 13 in points. Even if the Rookie of the Year doesn’t work out like I want it to, then a top 13 is a major goal.”

While the top 13 in points and the Rookie of the Year title are goals within his reach, he’s also hoping to get better every race. The Peach State competitor said he understands the valuable experience he’ll gain racing against the best driver’s dirt Late Model racing has to offer.

“I’m only going to keep progressing from here,” Martin said. “I can keep running regional races all year long but going on a national tour will progress us as a driver for the future. The younger you are and the quicker you can get started learning new things, the better outcome you’ll get.”

Martin hopes his progression gets him off to a fast start when the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models power into Volusia Speedway Park for Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 17-20, a true Late Model Palooza. FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

