7th Annual Gateway Dirt Nationals kicks off this afternoon in downtown St. Louis!

Dirt Late Model News

December 14th, 2023 – St. Louis, MO — The 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals kicks off tonight (Thursday) at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Some of the top dirt late model and modified drivers from around the country will battle over the next three days.

Tickets are available at Ticket Master for all three days.

Schedule:

Here are the drivers competing on Thursday & Friday. Then all drivers will battle it out Saturday for the $30,000 feature winner prize in the late models and $10,000 feature winner prize in the modifieds.

