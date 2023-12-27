- Advertisement -

Bobby Pierce Has Chance At History With 2024 World of Outlaws Title Defense

The Oakwood, IL driver won 14 Features en route to his first championship in 2023

CONCORD, NC – December 26, 2023 – After a 14-win season, culminating to his first World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series championship, Bobby Pierce will defend that title in 2024.

The Oakwood, IL driver returns to the Series hoping to become the fourth driver to win consecutive championships, joining Billy Moyer (1988-89), Josh Richards (2009-10) and Brandon Sheppard (2019-21).

It’s another chance at history Pierce said he embraces.

“Whenever you do something, you want to do it again,” Pierce said. “I don’t think anyone is doubting the season we had. I just think it’d be cool to do it again and be like there; we did it two times in a row. We know every season is a new season, and this one might not be as good as the last one. We just have to go into it knowing that and take things race by race and see what happens.

“Last year, I would’ve been happy to be in the top five in points. So, we’ll start off with goals like that. And toward the end, everything starts to get more intense.”

Pierce’s run toward a 2024 championship will have a different path than in 2023, with 16 new venues on the schedule.

RELATED: High Payouts, Crown Jewels, New Venues Await World of Outlaws Late Models

It’s a challenge Pierce said he’s ready for, hoping he can hit the ground running.

“I know there’s a lot of new racetracks on the schedule this year,” Pierce said. “A lot that I’m looking forward to. And a lot that comes with a challenge. We’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be a great year. Hopefully, we can get off to a better start this year at Volusia.”

Pierce’s two worst finishes (25th and 17th) of the season came at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals – where the Series will again kick off the new season, Jan. 17-20. After that weekend, the “Smooth Operator” came out of the gate swinging with a win at DIRTcar Nationals in February and 13 more before the end of the season.

Despite knowing he can reel off double-digit victories, Pierce said he knows the balance he needs to win another title.

“It’s all about getting finishes and being consistent at the same time,” Pierce said. “But when you have that chance to win, you want to win because who doesn’t want to win? You have to find that good balance.

“It always depends on the moment. If you have to push the limits too hard, like the Prairie Dirt Classic, for example. A lot of people don’t know I had a broken shock, and it was hanging. I know it happened before I got passed. But that’s the example. I know if I kept pushing it hard, something else might’ve broken.”

Pierce begins his 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title defense when the season starts at Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 17-20, a Late Model Palooza which will also feature Crate Racin’ USA Late Models and DIRTcar 602 Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can't make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.