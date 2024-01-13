HomeTennesseeNashville Fairgrounds Speedway2024 Schedule of Events Released for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

2024 Schedule of Events Released for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

TennesseeNashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) Officials with Track Enterprises and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway have released the full schedule of events for the 2024 season. The historic 120th year of auto racing at “America’s Favorite Short Track” will begin on Sunday, April 7th and features Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros. The marquee division for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Pro Late Models, will run 120 laps on opening night, celebrating the 120 years of auto racing at the famed track.

A special Thursday show has been added to the 2024 schedule, during Cup week of the Nashville Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series events, featuring a Late Model special, Street Stocks, and much more. Returning for a 3rd time will be the always exciting Bass Tire Family Night highlighted by giveaways, free kids’ tickets, and great racing action. The 120th season will conclude with the 40th running of the All American 400 weekend that will begin on Friday, November 1st and conclude on Sunday, November 3rd with the newly formed ASA STARS National Tour crowning a 2024 champion.

A special note for the 2024 season will be the Street Stocks will now run on the 5/8th-mile track using the newly released uniformed CRA Street Stock rules. The 120th season of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is set to be one of the most exciting yet, featuring great racing action from all 8 divisions and adding a new night of exciting racing action on Thursday, June 27th. Officials at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are excited to get fans and teams back on the track Sunday, April 7th for the historic season opener.

For more information on the 2024 racing schedule visit www.nashvillefairgroundssspeedway.racing. You can also get constant updates by liking and following our social page @nashvillefairgroundsspeedway for Facebook and @racefairgrounds on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout – 1/7/24

Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel, Quiring Have Rare Milestone Within Sight

CHASING 100: Gravel, Quiring Have Rare Milestone Within Sight The Big Game...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce, Phillips, and Jackson Lead the Way in WWS Round #4

Round #5 Set for 3:30pm MT on Saturday, Jan. 13 at...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce, Morton, & Dillard Takes WWS Round #2 Top Honors

Open Practice Scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9; Round #3 Set for...
Dirt Late Model News

Dillard Doubles Down in Wild West Shootout Opener; Rivera Victorious

Round #2 Set for Sunday, Jan. 7 at FK Rod Ends...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Buddy Kofoid Leads All During Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 9, 2024) Picking up his...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Tanner Carrick Opens Chili Bowl Run With Victory During Cummins Qualifying Night!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 8, 2024) Opening the 38th...
Dirt Late Model News

Ray Cook Victorious in Ice Bowl Sportsman Feature to Collect $2,500 Payday!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA)  Brasstown, North Carolina native Ray Cook picked up...

RELATED ARTICLES

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

North/South SLM Challenge Returns to Nashville

The North/South Super Late Model Challenge returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July...
I-75 Raceway

Inaugural I-75 Winter Championships Planned for January 25-27, 2024

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE)  The staff at I-75 Raceway, along with promoter Ray Cook, announced today...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Sawalich Becomes Youngest All American 400 Winner in History

Rising star William Sawalich earned the biggest win of his young Super Late Model...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

NASCAR Team Owner Wins Go Fas Racing Pole Award For All American 400

Rackley WAR team owner Willie Allen won the GoFas Racing Pole Award for the...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Championship Contenders, ASA Regional Champions Among Early Nashville Entries

Entries for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by...
©