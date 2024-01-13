2024 Schedule of Events Released for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) Officials with Track Enterprises and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway have released the full schedule of events for the 2024 season. The historic 120th year of auto racing at “America’s Favorite Short Track” will begin on Sunday, April 7th and features Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros. The marquee division for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Pro Late Models, will run 120 laps on opening night, celebrating the 120 years of auto racing at the famed track.

A special Thursday show has been added to the 2024 schedule, during Cup week of the Nashville Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series events, featuring a Late Model special, Street Stocks, and much more. Returning for a 3rd time will be the always exciting Bass Tire Family Night highlighted by giveaways, free kids’ tickets, and great racing action. The 120th season will conclude with the 40th running of the All American 400 weekend that will begin on Friday, November 1st and conclude on Sunday, November 3rd with the newly formed ASA STARS National Tour crowning a 2024 champion.

A special note for the 2024 season will be the Street Stocks will now run on the 5/8th-mile track using the newly released uniformed CRA Street Stock rules. The 120th season of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is set to be one of the most exciting yet, featuring great racing action from all 8 divisions and adding a new night of exciting racing action on Thursday, June 27th. Officials at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are excited to get fans and teams back on the track Sunday, April 7th for the historic season opener.

For more information on the 2024 racing schedule visit www.nashvillefairgroundssspeedway.racing. You can also get constant updates by liking and following our social page @nashvillefairgroundsspeedway for Facebook and @racefairgrounds on Twitter.