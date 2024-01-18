- Advertisement -

THE CLASS OF 2024: World of Outlaws Ready to Kick Off New Season With Returning Favorites

An All-Star field of 19 Outlaws begin to chase destiny at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 18-20, 2024

BARBERVILLE, FL – Jan. 18, 2024 –

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series is set to enter 2024 at Volusia Speedway Park’s Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 18-20, with a stout roster of 19 drivers.

Joining the World of Outlaws this season includes the likes of returning champions, the winningest driver in Series history, seasoned veterans, and six talented rookies.

Here’s a look at who currently make up the 2024 roster:

Kyle Bronson | Brandon, FL

A successful first full-time season in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models has Kyle Bronson returning to the Series with changes to look forward to.

In Bronson’s first full year with the World of Outlaws in 2023, he scored a win at Tri-City Speedway, and earned 11 top fives and 24 top 10s, en route to a fourth-place finish in the standings.

The Florida native enters Volusia looking for his fourth Series win behind the wheel of his new Longhorn Chassis #40B.

Tyler Bruening | Decorah, IA

Poised for a comeback to the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, Tyler Bruening and his Skyline Motorsports #16 will chase a championship in 2024.

The 2021 Rookie of the Year earned a career-high third place in the final standings that year, the highest finish for a rookie before Tanner English finished second in points in 2022.

Driving the Skyline Motorsports #16, Bruening hopes to gain his first career Series win and a championship beginning at Volusia.

Tristan Chamberlain | Richmond, IN

Tristan Chamberlain, 16, begins his dream of racing with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models this year, driving Holly and Wayne Gibson’s #20TC Longhorn Chassis powered by Spec Racing Engines.

The Richmond, IN driver will have his family’s support, with his father, Duane, as crew chief, and his mother and sister selling the team’s merchandise.

He’s had experience racing against the best drivers in dirt Late Model racing, placing 18th in the World 100 at Eldora last year and winning the event’s Rookie of the Year award.

Todd Cooney | Des Moines, IA

Todd Cooney begins his sophomore season with the World of Outlaws with a new look, as his team expands to two cars with Ryan Gustin joining as his teammate.

With 2024 expected to be the end of Cooney’s career as a driver, the competitive fire has not withered away from the driver of the #30.

Along with Gustin joining his team, the Des Moines, IA driver is looking to enjoy the ride while building for the future.

Cade Dillard | Robeline, LA

Primed for year-five, Cade Dillard returns for the 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models to chase new heights with his #97 Longhorn Chassis.

In 2023, Dillard finished ninth in the standings, along with two top fives and 17 top 10s.

To begin 2024, the Robeline, LA driver won the first Feature of the Wild West Shootout, giving “The Thriller” newfound momentum as he heads toward the Sunshine State.

Dennis Erb Jr. | 2022 Series Champion | Carpentersville, IL

Racing for a sixth season with the Series, Dennis Erb Jr is ready for a chance at a second championship in 2024.

Last year saw Erb earn a Feature win at 81 Speedway, eight top fives, and 20 top 10s, finishing eighth in the final standings.

Erb, and crew chief Heather Lyne, will be on the hunt to find the same consistency that earned them the 2022 Series championship with their #28 machine.

Ryan Gustin | Marshalltown, IA

After a career-best year in 2023, Ryan Gustin returns for his fourth consecutive season with the Series, but this year with a new team. Gustin has joined Todd Cooney Racing to drive the Longhorn Chassis #19R.

“The Reaper” earned a career-high three wins, 12 top fives, and 22 top 10s in 2023, earning him seventh in the finale standings.

Gustin began 2024 by bringing his new team to Victory Lane in their first race together during the Ice Bowl at the Talladega Short Track.

Daniel Hilsabeck | Earlham, IA

Daniel Hilsabeck is writing a new chapter in his racing career, racing his first full-time season with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models.

The Iowan moves up from the regional ranks to race for the coveted Rookie of the Year award while gaining experience at new tracks in 2024.

Hilsabeck made 17 starts with the Series previously, earning a best finish of eighth at Jackson Motorplex in 2021.

Nick Hoffman | 2023 Rookie of the Year | Mooresville, NC

In the wake of a memorable rookie season with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, Nick Hoffman is eager for his second season with the Series in 2024.

A consistent season of 13 top fives and 24 top 10s also saw the Mooresville, NC native nab his first career Series win at Stateline Speedway – finishing fifth in the final points standings. Hoffman’s performance earned him the 2023 Rookie of the Year award.

Continuing to drive the Tye Twarog Racing #9 in 2024, Hoffman, the five-time DIRTcar Summit Equipment Modified Nationals champion, will look to use his built-up notebook to chase his first World of Outlaws championship.

Brent Larson | Lake Elmo, MN

Brent Larson returns to the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in 2024 with new objectives and excitement.

Last season saw Larson pick up a top-five finish at Atomic Speedway and eight top 10s.

The five-time Cedar Lake Speedway track champion is ready for the new venues the Series will visit, increasing his chances of scoring his first career win.

Chris Madden | Gray Court, SC

Back in the battle for his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title, Chris Madden will look to finish one spot better in his new #44 CMR Longhorn Chassis.

The Gray Court scored three wins, 22 top fives, and 33 top 10s en route to a second-place finish in the 2023 points standings.

“Smokey” brings a heat wave to Florida, having won the Blue-Gray 100 and National 100 at the end of 2023.

Parker Martin | Milledgeville, GA

Embarking on a new chapter with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, Parker Martin will live his dream with his family-owned #6JR Super Late Model in 2024.

Martin will chase the Rookie of the Year award, hoping to gain experience from racing with the World of Outlaws and improve from where he begins at Volusia Speedway Park.

The Milledgeville, GA native looks to build his notebook from past experiences at Series tracks including Talladega Short Track, Ponderosa Speedway, and Farmer City Raceway.

Max McLaughlin | Mooresville, NC

With a variety of experiences in both dirt and pavement racing, Max McLaughlin will join the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in 2024, driving for GR Smith.

After multiple years behind the wheel of a Big Block Modified with the Super DIRTcar Series, McLaughlin joins a stout field of six rookies chasing the Rookie of the Year honors in the #22 Mohawk Northeast Inc. Longhorn Chassis.

“Mad Max” scored four wins with the Super DIRTcar Series, including a Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator championship in 2021.

Cody Overton | Evans, GA

Ready for his first full-time season with the World of Outlaws in 2024, Cody Overton joins the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models with Dave Steine in the #97C Tri Star Promotions Rocket Chassis.

The 26-year-old driver begins his campaign for the Rookie of the Year Award at Sunshine Nationals, where he scored a Feature win in the inaugural Sunshine Nationals with the 602 Late Models.

The Georgian looks to deliver added confidence after scoring the Turkey 100 in November in a race against his older brother, Brandon Overton.

Bobby Pierce | 2023 Series Champion | Oakwood, IL

After dominating 2023 through wins and consistency, Bobby Pierce is back to defend his World of Outlaws CASE Late Models crown in 2024.

In 2023, Pierce scored 14 wins, 25 top-fives, and 32 top-10s en route to his first career Series title. He’ll look to keep the championship in his home state of Illinois, where six of the last seven champions have resided.

The “Smooth Operator” surfs into Volusia with a big tide, winning four consecutive Feature races at the Wild West Shootout and the event’s championship.

Brandon Sheppard | 4X Series Champion | New Berlin, IL

Brandon Sheppard enters 2024 with a continued drive towards a fifth World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship. However, this time with a slight change as Sheppard Riggs Racing becomes the new Longhorn Chassis Factory Team.

Sheppard will pilot the #B5 after a 2023 season that saw him capture Feature wins at Davenport Speedway and Mississippi Thunder Speedway – extending his win tally to 83 (most all-time) and catapulting the driver to third in standings.

A fifth Series championship will break a tie Sheppard shares with Josh Richards for most all-time.

Brian Shirley | Chatham, IL

Returning to chase his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title, Brian Shirley is looking for more as he chases those aspirations in 2024.

The previous year saw the “Squirrel” pick up a Feature win, nine top fives and 24 top 10s.

The four-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion will hope to use the new venues on the calendar to his advantage, having won at Spoon River Speedway with the Hell Tour in 2019.

Dustin Sorensen | Rochester, MN

Dustin Sorensen joins the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in 2024 for a chance at becoming Rookie of the Year.

The 2022 USMTS champion will race his family-owned #19, visiting familiar tracks the Iowan has seen previous success at, including Mississippi Thunder Speedway and Deer Creek Speedway, where he earned his first career Series podium.

Sorensen earned five top 10s at the Wild West Shootout and looks to keep the consistency rolling at Volusia.

Dustin Walker | Polk, MO

Completing his rookie season with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, Dustin Walker looks to build upon what he has started and continue improving steadily.

His objective in 2023 was to finish races and complete the full season. Walker looks to add improved numbers with higher results.

Returning as crew chief for Walker is his 18-year-old daughter, Lacey, who received the 2023 Racing With Jesus Ministries Sportsman of the Year Award for her work ethic and positivity.

The 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series season begins during DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 18-20. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.­­­­