Ethan Dotson Chasing More Volusia Success at DIRTcar Nationals With World of Outlaws

The Bakersfield, CA driver began the 2024 season with a top-10 performance in January’s Sunshine Nationals

BARBERVILLE, FL – January 25, 2024 –

Ethan Dotson has had a command over Volusia Speedway Park the last two years, picking up almost every trophy he’s chased. It’s a stat he’ll try to maintain in 2024 with his new adventure as a World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model driver.

During his climb from DIRTcar UMP Modifieds to Late Models, Dotson, of Bakersfield, CA, has collected some of Volusia’s most prestigious trophies, such as the Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial tractor in 2022 and three DIRTcar Nationals golden gator trophies last year.

He missed out on another during the World of Outlaws’ Sunshine Nationals season-opener in January. But his career-best finish of sixth with the Series has him eager to hunt for more gators during the 53rd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in the Coltman Farms Racing #174 Longhorn Chassis.

“The car was really good on Friday (during Sunshine Nationals),” Dotson said. “I got lucky there in the Heat Race, got the pole from the Redraw, and I was really good in the Feature. Rolled early (in the lead) and wasn’t aggressive enough around lap traffic and gave it away. Had a lot of speed, a good car, it was super cool to be up there racing at the front and hopefully that continues.”

After conquering the Modified world in Longhorn Chassis’ house car, Coltman Farms Racing tabbed Dotson to join their Super Late Model program last year. Now, Dotson will try to garner the same success in the Late Model ranks as he gets to live out his dream of racing on a national tour with the World of Outlaws.

“I can’t thank Dwayne, Tonya, Lucas, and my car owner Brett Coltman enough for letting me do this,” Dotson said. “Without all of them guys, I definitely would not be here. I’m super pumped to do this and always dreamed of racing with the World of Outlaws since I was a kid. It’s pretty cool to be here and have that opportunity.”

He’ll contend for the World of Outlaws MD3 Rookie of the Year honors against a stout field of rookie contenders. Like every race this season, he knows it’s a battle that won’t be easy.

“Aw, man, it’s super tough,” Dotson said. “There’re so many good drivers and just like (Sunshine Nationals), you make one little mistake and you’re back to work around them. It says a lot about how good the drivers are.”

2024 presents several new tracks for Dotson, so kicking off the season at Volusia, where he’s had success, is a benefit he hopes to capitalize on for a strong early start.

“A lot of the tracks I’ve raced on with a (Super Late Model) I’ve never been to in anything,” Dotson said. “I get there, and I’m learning about everything on the spot. So, Volusia, I know what it does, where it qualifies fast, and that helps out a lot. These (World of Outlaws drivers) have been here a lot too, but I’ve been here a few times and I get around here pretty decent.”

Don’t miss Dotson’s gator hunt with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models during the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb. 15-17. The Series will race alongside the Super DIRTcar Series to make the week an extravaganza unlike any other. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App