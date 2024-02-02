Busy Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Continue at All-Tech

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (February 1, 2024) – The nation’s top dirt late model drivers continue their trek through Florida-Georgia Speedweeks with a visit to All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Florida.

The All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals begins Thursday, February 1 with an Open Practice followed by two complete nights of racing. On Friday, February 2 teams will be vying for $12,000-to-win while Saturday, February 3 will offer competitors a top prize of $15,000. Both nights A-Main events will be 50-laps in distance.

Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and an A-Main event will take place each day for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 604 Late Model division will also be in action both days with the All-Tech Raceway Crown Vics added to Saturday’s racing program.

The pit gates will open at 2:00PM on Thursday, February 1, with practice scheduled from 6:00PM to 10:00PM. On Friday and Saturday, the pit gates will open at 2:00PM, followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM. Hot laps will begin at 5:30PM each day. All times are eastern time.

All-Tech Raceway is conveniently located just off I-75, Exit 414 at 1024 SW Howell Road in Lake City, Florida. For ticket prices, camping and event information, and more, please visit www.alltechraceway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is just ten points behind in second, followed by Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, and Brandon Sheppard rounding out the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

All-Tech Raceway Purses:

Fri. Feb. 2: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Sat. Feb. 3: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $63,400

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Front – Any (90) Hoosier Tire

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3