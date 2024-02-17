Devin Moran Holds Off Madden, Pierce for $16,000 Payday

- Advertisement -

Moran picks up his second DIRTcar Nationals gator after holding off Chris Madden and Bobby Pierce

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 16, 2024) –

Devin Moran continues to deliver for Double Down Motorsports at Volusia Speedway Park, adding a second Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals golden gator to the package.

Friday night saw the Dresden, OH driver win his second World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models Feature in 2024 after a race that saw him fend off a tough field of 28 Late Models in a 40-lap Feature.

Bilstein Pole Award winner Cade Dillard led the field to the green with Moran on the outside. Dillard took the lead off of Turn 2 to control the first quarter of the 40-lap Feature.

On Lap 14, the Robeline, LA driver jumped the cushion on Turn 2 and lost his momentum, with Moran behind to take the lead from the #97.

Moran used the high line to keep his lead, but it was never safe as Gary Court, SC’s Chris Madden, and DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator points leader Bobby Pierce stayed in check with Moran as they navigated lap traffic.

While “The Mailman” used the high line for most of the Feature, Pierce and Madden used a mix of the high and low lines to find some ground to gain on Moran. Madden retained second, closing the gap on Moran as the laps got closer to the finish.

A caution with two laps to go stacked the field for a heart-pumping battle to the end. Madden tried everything he had in his #44 to get around Moran, even using the bottom line Thursday night’s winner Nick Hoffman used to beat Madden.

On the final lap, Moran had a tire go over the cushion, giving Madden one last gasp to win. Madden swung low, attempting to slide past the #99 to the line. Moran kept his foot on the gas through Turns 3-4 to cross the twin checkered flags as the night’s winner.

“Cade messed up behind that lapped car and jumped the cushion,” Moran said. “So I knew I had to take advantage of it when I did the slide for life. I felt like it was so slick through the middle tonight. Just got by (Cade) and held on from there. I knew Bobby was in second and was railing that top. I actually saw my dad telling me to run slider line and once I did that through one and two, I was way better. Bobby and Chris were good tonight, we just edged them out.”

Madden came home second after fighting constantly for space and an opportunity to get around the #99. Though it never came to fruition, Madden is happy with how his car drove in the grueling 40 laps.

“It was a great race and great race track,” Madden said. “It finally came around there toward the end of the race and was able to move around instead of being wide open up on the top. Tonight, the goal was to start and have a really good race and we finally had a line going and was able to keep up top and mount a challenge and then the caution waved.

“Thanks to everybody that makes this happen, Volusia Speedway Park, everyone that makes this happen, and we’ll keep it going.”

Pierce finished the night in third, hoping to have back his Heat race in which he lost to Moran on the last lap and last corner.

“The track was really good,” Pierce said. “I think it had a bottom out there I was making it work a lot out till the water puddles were getting splashed around. After that, the top got to be the best lane again and we kinda had to ride there. It was a good race though. I think they figured out the race track once the week was getting towards the end here.

“We’ve had a fast car and it makes us want to keep racing here more. I feel like I was right there with the win tonight if I wouldn’t have messed up in the Heat race, catching that lapped car and getting passed in the final corner. That’s probably did us in tonight.”

Centerville, PA’s Max Blair earned the FOX Factory Hard Charger award after a twelve-place grind to come home in fourth place. Current World of Outlaws CASE Late Models points leader Brandon Sheppard finished the night with a top-five finish.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models make their final 2024 appearance in the Sunshine State with the finale to the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Saturday, Feb. 17. The night will crown the champion of the week-long Big Gator points championship in a 40-lap, $16,000 finale Feature. For more information and tickets, visit DIRTcarNationals.com

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

CASE Late Model Feature (40 Laps):

99-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 44-Chris Madden[4]; 3. 32-Bobby Pierce[7]; 4. 111-Max Blair[16]; 5. B5-Brandon Sheppard[9]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 7. 1-Hudson O’Neal[12]; 8. 5-Mark Whitener[11]; 9. 76-Blair Nothdurft[13]; 10. 3S-Brian Shirley[19]; 11. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 12. 97C-Cody Overton[17]; 13. 19R-Ryan Gustin[20]; 14. 20-Jimmy Owens[18]; 15. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[15]; 16. 19-Dustin Sorensen[26]; 17. B1-Brent Larson[23]; 18. 30-Todd Cooney[24]; 19. 18D-Daulton Wilson[14]; 20. 114-Jordan Koehler[10]; 21. 22*-Max McLaughlin[27]; 22. 6JR-Parker Martin[28]; 23. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[8]; 24. 9-Nick Hoffman[5]; 25. 66C-Mason Zeigler[21]; 26. 14W-Dustin Walker[25]; 27. 17M-Dale McDowell[22]; 28. 157-Mike Marlar[3]