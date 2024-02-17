Persistent Rain Cancels DIRTcar Nationals’ Saturday Finale; Big Gator Champions Crowned

- Advertisement -

BARBERVILLE, FL (Feb. 17, 2024) – Due to on-and-off rain this morning, and a weather model received from Precision Weather Service meteorologist Wayne Mahar – who officials worked with on a daily basis – showing worsening conditions throughout the day and into the night, officials have canceled DIRTcar Nationals’ Saturday finale at Volusia Speedway Park.

With that, Bobby Pierce (World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models) and Mat Williamson (Super DIRTcar Series) have been crowned 2024 Big Gator champions.

If you purchased a ticket in advance through the World of Outlaws for the event, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until March 17, 2024 to request a refund.

If you purchased a three-day pit pass, or Saturday grandstand ticket, at the track, please mail your ticket or wristband back to 7575 West Winds Blvd. Suite-D Concord, NC 28027, post marked by March 17, 2024.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will continue its 2024 season at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Summertown, TN, March 22-23. Tickets will be available at the track. If you can’t make it there, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

The Super DIRTcar Series will commence its 2024 championship season at New Egypt Speedway in New Egypt, NJ for the Power in the Pines on Saturday, March 30. Tickets are available at the track and you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

You can renew your tickets for the 54th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 4-15, 2025) at Volusia Speedway Park by calling 844-DIRT-TIX or through your My Dirt Tickets account.