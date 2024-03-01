HomeRace Track NewsFloridaJim DenHamer's photos from Southern Raceway's Clash on the Coast - 2/29/24 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Southern Raceway’s Clash on the Coast – 2/29/24 FloridaSouthern RacewayOpen Wheel Modified NewsIMCA Modified & Sport Mod News Published on March 1, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 17 photos - Advertisement - Tagssouthern raceway Search Recent articles Florida Jim DenHamer’s photos from Northwest Florida Speedway’s Clash on the Coast – 2/27/24 Sprint Car & Midget News Ryan Timms Rallies for King of the 360’s $10,000 Victory High Limit Sprint Car Series at Golden Isles Speedway Up Next OKLAHOMA... High Limit Series Tyler Courtney takes Golden Isles Speedway’s High Limit Sprint win; Mark Whitener takes crate late model win! 2/22/2426 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney;... Lucas Oil Speedway Lucas Oil Speedway Preseason Spotlight: ‘Most Popular Driver’ Franklin eager for more success WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 29, 2024) - Mitchell Franklin’s long-sought first feature victory... Dirt Late Model News Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Starts with Peach State Triple Shot (BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) The eleventh edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring... Dirt Late Model News Hudson O’Neal Seventh in Deuces Wild at Golden Isles Speedway Sits Second in LOMLDS Standings with Georgia-Florida Speedweeks ConcludedSHINNSTON, W.Va. (02/26/24) – Hudson... Dirt Late Model News Shane McDowell Racing Prepares for Next Era of Team’s Storied History WoO Thunderhill Raceway Doubleheader Next on the ScheduleMOORESBURG, Tenn. (02/27/24) – While... Open Wheel Modified News Hughes wins at Hunt County Raceway in USMTS headliner The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt lit the fuse... RELATED ARTICLES Florida Southern Raceway’s Clash on the Coast Results – 2/29/24 47 entries IMCA STOCK CAR A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 99-Dallon Murty; 2. 99DTR-Dylan Thornton;... Florida Northwest Florida Speedway’s Clash on the Coast Results – 2/27/24 93 entries IMCA MODIFIED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 28-Trevor Fitz; 2. 12T-Jeff Larson; 3.... Florida Jim DenHamer’s photos from Northwest Florida Speedway’s Clash on the Coast – 2/27/24 Florida Jim DenHamer’s photos from Northwest Florida Speedway’s Clash on the Coast – 2/26/24 Florida Jeff Larson & Gage Neal take Clash on the Coast opening night wins at Northwest Florida Speedway! 2/26/2499 entries IMCA MODIFIED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 12T-Jeff Larson; 2. 5T-Jeff Taylor; 3....