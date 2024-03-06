Dennis Erb, Jr. Captures First Win of 2024 Campaign at Clarksville Speedway!

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team celebrated in victory lane for the first time in 2024 on Saturday evening, March 2 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! Following a rain-out of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ opening weekend lid lifter on Friday, Saturday’s DIRTcar Super Late Model special went off without a hitch.

Dennis turned in the quickest lap in his group during the qualifying session before securing a win in his heat race. After starting third on the grid in the 25-lap main event, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout grabbed the point in the early laps of the contest and ultimately reached the checkered flag first to bag the $2,500 top prize over runner-up Allen Weisser, Tanner English, Ricky Weiss, and Jadon Frame! Full results from Clarksville Speedway can be accessed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

“It’s always good to get that first win under your belt each year,” quoted Erb, Jr. recently. “We had an up-and-down Speedweeks mainly because of some bad luck, but we were able to come back up here to McBride’s place and go through everything prior to Clarksville. Then to come out and put a whole night together, get the lead early in the feature, and reach victory lane really feels good. I have to thank all of our great sponsors and product supporters for their continued dedication to our team and hopefully there are many more wins in store for us this season!”

The Dennis Erb Racing team was slated to remain at Clarksville Speedway this week for the conclusion of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ The finale weekend was scheduled for March 8-9, but the pair of $10,000 to win shootouts have already been pushed back to March 29-30 due to incoming inclement weather. At this time, the next events on the racing calendar for Dennis will be a World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series double-dip on March 22-23 at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Summertown, Tennessee. More information on the inaugural running of the ‘Summertown Showdown’ can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com