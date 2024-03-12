Dick Jordan Memorial Marker to be Unveiled March 19 in Brownsburg

HomeRace Track NewsIndianaDick Jordan Memorial Marker to be Unveiled March 19 in Brownsburg

Dick Jordan
The town of Brownsburg and the Indiana Racing Memorial Association (IRMA) will join together to unveil a memorial marker for USAC’s longtime public relations/media man, Dick Jordan.

The memorial, donated by Tony Stewart, will be unveiled at a ceremony that will take place on Tuesday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at Arbuckle Commons, 7198 Arbuckle Commons, in Brownsburg, Ind. The event will be open to the public, and all racing fans are invited to attend.

The memorial serves as a reminder of the significant contributions of Dick Jordan to the sport of racing throughout a five-decade career with the United States Auto Club, which he tirelessly promoted. It also highlights the importance of preserving the history and legacy of Indiana’s rich racing heritage.

“We are honored to be a part of this special occasion as we pay tribute to one of the greats in motorsports,” said Brownsburg Town Council President Travis Tschaenn. “It is important that we remember the impact that Dick Jordan had on the sport, and this memorial is a fitting tribute to his legacy.”

The Indiana Racing Memorial Association (IRMA) has been instrumental in preserving the history of racing in Indiana. The organization has worked extensively to create memorials that honor the great drivers, mechanics and contributors of the sport.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tony Stewart and the Town of Brownsburg to honor the legacy of Dick Jordan,” said Indiana Racing Memorial Association President Mark L. Eutsler. “The memorial serves as a reminder of the great contribution of Dick Jordan to the sport of racing and stands as a testament to the importance of preserving Indiana’s rich racing heritage.”

In 2023, the town of Brownsburg and IRMA partnered to develop the Brownsburg Racing Memorial Trail, the first in Indiana, to celebrate motorsports history. The trail spans just over 2.1 miles, and now features five iconic motorsports legends across Williams Park, Town Hall Green, Arbuckle Commons and White Lick Creek Greenway.

