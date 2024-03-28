Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Visit Headlines Two-Day Show at I-75 Raceway

- Advertisement -

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE) Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco action heats back up this Friday night, March 29 with the tour’s third-ever visit to I-75 Raceway! After a rainy start to 2024 for the Spring Nationals, which saw only one event completed out of a scheduled season-opening tripleheader a month ago, round two of the miniseries is set for Friday at the Sweetwater, Tennessee-area venue. A $10,053 first place prize has been established for the Super Late Models out of a $31,700 total purse. In the two previous series races at I-75 Raceway, Brandon Overton (’21) and Carson Ferguson (’23) took home the oversized check and the coveted winning trophy.

In addition to the $10,053 payday for winning the 53-lap feature, drivers will also be gunning for the $200 Fast Time Award that is being sponsored by Howard’s Premium Auto Detailing. Established in 2022 and located in Cleveland, Tennessee, Howard’s specializes in Washing, Detailing, and Coating for cars, trucks, boats, and campers. Learn more on Facebook or by logging onto www.howardspremiumautodetailing.com.

Joining the Super Late Models on the racing card on Friday evening will be the 604 Late Model ($1,000 to win), Front Wheel Drive ($500 to win), and Street Stock ($500 to win) divisions. The pit gates and tier parking will open at 4:00pm, the grandstands will open at 5:00pm, the Drivers Meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm, and Hot Laps are slated to get underway at 7:00pm.

Friday Admission:

Pits: Adults $40.00, Children 6-11 $20.00, Kids 5 and Under FREE

Tier: Adults $30.00, Children 6-11 $15.00, Kids 5 and Under FREE

Stands: Adults $25.00, Children 6-11 $10.00, Kids 5 and Under FREE

*** BRING YOUR THURSDAY TICKET FROM THE STANDS OR TIER PARKING FOR $5.00 OFF FRIDAY’S ADMISSION!

The Spring Nationals tire rule in 2024 is Hoosier Racing Tire NLMT 2, 3, 4 and American Racer Tire 44, 48, Pro3/56, Pro4. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money. If you can’t make it to the track on Friday, we invite you to watch the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com.

Super Late Model Purse (53 Laps): 1. $10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Ray Cook Promotions has also added a show at I-75 Raceway on Thursday evening, March 28. The 602 Late Model ($600 to win), Sportsman ($600 to win), Open Wheel Modified ($600 to win), Thunder ($250 to win), and B-Sportsman ($150 to win) classes will be in action tomorrow night along with an open practice session for all other divisions including the Super Late Models. The pit gates and tier parking will open at 4:00pm, the grandstands will open at 5:00pm, the Drivers Meeting is scheduled for 7:00pm, and Hot Laps are slated to get underway at 7:30pm.

Thursday Admission:

Pits: Adults $35.00, Children 6-11 $15.00, Kids 5 and Under FREE

Tier: Adults $20.00, Children 6-11 $10.00, Kids 5 and Under FREE

Stands: Adults $10.00, Children 6-11 $5.00, Kids 5 and Under FREE

*** SAVE YOUR THURSDAY TICKET FROM THE STANDS OR TIER PARKING FOR $5.00 OFF FRIDAY’S ADMISSION!

I-75 Raceway is located at 1791 Highway 68 in Niota, TN 37826. More information can be found by calling 423-599-3026 or by accessing the brand-new www.i-75racewaypark.com.

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Ethan Dotson – 200

2. Ryan Gustin – 196

3. Donald McIntosh – 194

4. Pearson Lee Williams – 192

5. Clay Harris – 190

6. Caleb Gay – 188

7. Brandon Overton – 186

8. Dalton Cook – 184

9. David McCoy – 182

10. Payton Freeman – 180

11. Christian Hanger – 178

12. Jim Rogers – 176

13. Chad Tuten – 174

14. Mark Fleischer – 172

15. Caden Mullinax – 170

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Thursday, February 29 – Waycross Motor Speedway, Waycross, GA – ETHAN DOTSON

Friday, March 1 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 2 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – RAINED OUT

Friday, March 29 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 30 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – $21,000 to win

Friday, April 5 – Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL – $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 6 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 19 – Ponderosa Speedway, Junction City, KY – $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 20 – Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 3 – Sugar Creek Raceway, Blue Ridge, GA – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 4 – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 10 – Natural Bridge Speedway, Natural Bridge, VA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 11 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – $20,053 to win

Friday, May 24 – Rain Date / To Be Announced

Saturday, May 25 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 26 – Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN – $10,053 to win

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The tour would like to thank all of their marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, American Racer South, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Spring Pro Precision Equipment, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, FK Rod Ends, Interstate Welding & Steel Supply, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Vinson Sims Construction, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com