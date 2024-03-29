Dennis Erb, Jr. Invades Clarksville Speedway for Conclusion of Lucrative Toilet Bowl Classic

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team invaded the states of Indiana and Ohio on March 23-24 for a pair of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battles. On Saturday in the annual ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana, Dennis Erb, Jr. placed fifth in his loaded heat race before grabbing the second transfer spot through his B-Main. He then rolled off from the outside of the tenth row in the $15,000 to win headliner, but early troubles helped drop him to twenty-seventh in the final finishing order of the 50-lap race.

The dirt-slinging action then quickly shifted to Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio on Sunday for the annual running of the ‘Buckeye Spring 50,’ which shelled out a $12,000 top prize. Dennis finished sixth in his heat race during preliminary action prior to nabbing the third and final transfer spot through his B-Main. The Carpentersville, Illinois star was then able to improve three positions during the course of the 50-lapper en route to a nineteenth place showing. Complete results can be located online by visiting www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis and his #28 team will jump right back into competition over the March 29-30 weekend in the Volunteer State of Tennessee. The completion of the 20th Annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ will take place at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. A pair of $10,000 winner’s checks will be up for grabs on Friday and Saturday for the DIRTcar Super Late Models. Dennis won a $2,500 prelim back on March 2 at Clarksville and will be looking for yet another toilet bowl trophy this weekend. Log onto www.clarksvillespeedway.com for more information or watch every lap of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ live on HuntTheFront.TV.

