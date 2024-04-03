HomeDirt Late Model NewsRoss Robinson Repeats in Georgetown’s Mark ‘Coot’ Williams Memorial

Ross Robinson Repeats in Georgetown’s Mark ‘Coot’ Williams Memorial

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
GEORGETOWN, Del. (04/01/24) – For the second-straight year Ross Robinson bested the Mark ‘Coot’ Williams Memorial at Delaware’s Georgetown Speedway.

In the driver’s seat of his Commonwealth Equipment / Stockley Materials No. 7 DutchStar Motorsports / The Frozen Farmer / Wesley Collins Builders / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Race Engine Super Late Model on Saturday night, Robinson outran Rick Eckert to collect the $3,026 winner’s check.

“Mark (Coot) would’ve loved the track tonight,” Robinson said with a smile in Victory Lane. “It had just a little bit of chop and some bite to it. “Rick (Eckert) helped me a lot in Florida this year. I recently joked with him that hopefully he helped me enough so I could keep him from winning at home, and tonight we were able to do just that.

“We’ve had a good start to this season so far, and this win is another shot in our arm. We’ll take this week off and get ready for Port Royal (Speedway) the following weekend.”

Making the short trip to his home track of Georgetown Speedway (Georgetown, Del.) on Friday, Ross Robinson entered his Stockley Speed & Supply No. 7 Late Model into battle at the half-mile oval for the Mark “Coot” Williams Memorial.

Racing into the feature with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat race, Robinson soared ahead of Rick Eckert following a lap-two restart and paced the remainder of the 26-lapper to capture his first win of the season and the $3,026 payday.

He finished 2.364 seconds ahead of Rick Eckert with Bryan Bernheisel, Trever Feathers, and Jamie Lathroum rounding out the top-five.

Full results from the event are available at www.TheGeorgetownSpeedway.com.

Ross will be idle this week before resuming the 2024 season on Saturday, April 13 at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway with a Weekly Racing Series Event.

Full event details are available at www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com.

Ross Robinson would like to thank his marketing partners, which include Commonwealth Equipment, Stockley Materials, Wesley Collins Builders, Atlantic Prime Mortgage, M.L. Joseph Sand & Gravel, The Frozen Farmer, First State Roof & Exterior Cleaning, Stockley Tavern, First State Flag, Sussex Carpentry, Atlantic Prime Mortgage, HardScrabble Express, Longhorn Chassis, Fox Racing Shox, Clements Racing Engines, Swift Springs, Jerico Performance Products, Emory’s Chassis Works, Fast Shafts, Boswell Oil, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rocket Chassis Earnhardt Technologies Group, VP Racing Fuels, BLCRD Racing, Pro FABrication, Steering Buddy, Lucas Oil, Topnotch Kustom Koncepts, Behren’ts Performance Warehouse, Performance Bodies & Parts, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team information, please visit www.RossRobinson7.com .

