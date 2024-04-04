- Advertisement -

UP THIS MONTH: Five State Swing Set For World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in April

The Series heads on a cross-country trip through Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Kansas in April

CONCORD, NC (April 3, 2024) – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models get turned loose for the first time in almost two months with seven days of racing across five states scheduled for the month of April.

The events include the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, the Summertown Showdown at Thunderhill Raceway, the Alabama Gang 100 at the Talladega Short Track, the Fujita 50 at Arrowhead Speedway and the Witchita Showdown at 81 Speedway.

Each present their own enticing storylines with big money on the line, Brandon Sheppard walking into April as the Series points leader, several drivers looking for their first win – like Brent Larson who put up career-high numbers at these tracks in 2023 – and others looking to repeat – like 2022 Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. who won at 81 Speedway last season.

Here a look at what’s coming up:

Farmer City Raceway – Illini 100 – April 12-13

The World of Outlaws will make their 20th appearance at Farmer City Raceway for the Illini 100, April 12-13. The Series first appearance came in in 2006.

On Thursday, April 11, the track is hosting an open practice night for drivers to get back up to speed before the prestigious weekend. Then, Friday’s competition has the Outlaws chasing a $10,000-to-win top prize in the 40-lap Feature. It all leads to Saturday’s 60-lap, $20,000-to-win, finale.

The 2024 edition of this event will also feature the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota both nights – the Series’ debut at Farmer City Raceway.

Having competed at the track for several years, Larson described the importance of having the car free to steer through the tight turns at Farmer City.

“We’ve been working on getting the front end to turn better since Volusia, and you need it to be good (at Farmer City),” Larson said. “You wanna use the steering wheel as much as you can there to turn, which I feel like we’ll be in good shape to do so. I feel like I’ve got good grip, and we’ll be seeing what Mother Nature throws us and all that. You can have so many conditions at Farmer City, whether it’s slick and dirty or rough or muddy, among other things. I think we’re in the best shape we’ve been with the setup, and I’m gaining confidence as well.”

Thunderhill Raceway – Summertown Showdown – April 18

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will make their long-awaited debut at Thunderhill Raceway, Thursday, April 18 – kicking off a massive three-day weekend of racing with the Alabama Gang 100 at Talladega Short Track on Friday-Saturday, April 19-20.

Drivers will duel for a $10,000 payday at the 3/8-mile track during the inaugural Summertown Showdown.

Only one Outlaw has seen victory at the Summertown, TN facility, with Four Corners, MS driver David Breazeale winning with the Southern All-Star Dirt Racing Series in 2017.

With most drivers visiting the track for the first time, including Larson, he’s excited about many being on an even playing field.

“I’ve been watching video for Thunderhill,” Larson said. “I’m excited about going over there. I haven’t seen much of Arrowhead yet because I’m (going one race at a time). I don’t think a lot of us guys have been to these tracks, so it’s always fun to go to those places that they haven’t raced.”

Talladega Short Track – Alabama Gang 100 – April 19-20

Returning to the World of Outlaws schedule for a second consecutive year, the Talladega Short Track (directly across the street from the Talladega Superspeedway) will host the Alabama Gang 100, April 19-20 – boasting a $214,000 overall Feature purse.

The Series opens the event with twin $4,000-to-win Features on Friday night. This leads up to Saturday night’s $35,000-to-win finale.

The inaugural event saw plenty of drama and excitement, resulting in Evans, GA driver Brandon Overton scoring his 20th Feature win with the Series in 2023. The Series will again be joined by the United Sprint Car Series both nights.

Arrowhead Speedway – Fujita 50 – April 26

The second track to debut with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in April is Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, April 26.

Located in Colcord, OK, the Series makes its first trip back to the Sooner State in a $15,000-to-win showdown in the maiden Fujita 50.

Two Series drivers have triumphed at the 3/8-mile racetrack, with Ryan Gustin and Ethan Dotson scoring wins in 2013 and 2023, respectively.

81 Speedway – Wichita Showdown – April 27

Concluding the month of April will be a return to 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS for a Saturday night matchup.

In the 2023 debut, a barnburner of a Feature saw Dennis Erb Jr. take the inaugural win over Nick Hoffman and Kyle Bronson – an accomplishment he hopes to repeat in his hunt for a second World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title.

“I’ve raced there a couple of times previous,” Erb said. “To pick up the win from the second time I’ve gone there was a good run for us. You gotta approach it like every other race. When we get back there, we’ll have everything right and going for us. Hopefully that works out, we’ve had good runs there, so I’m looking forward to trying to repeat that for sure and just getting back on track and being competitive.”

Tickets and information for all 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models races can be found HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.