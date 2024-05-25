Brandon Davis puts the MTS in USMTS

- Advertisement -

Brandon Davis was fast out of the box Friday as the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt flooded the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., with the Best of the Best in dirt modified racing for the 12th Annual Spring Shootout built by LT Construction.

The 32-year-old from Hayfield, Minn., set the tone early on by winning a Summit Racing Equipment gift card during the pre-race drivers meeting.

After that, he blasted around eight cars to win Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 where he was the only driver of the night to break the 15-second-lap barrier to earn the QA1 Quick Lap Award as well as the Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt “Rush to the Front” Award which goes to the driver passing the most cars in a heat race.

With about $500 in contingency awards already in his pocket, he added four more from Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Swift Springs, Victory Fuel and VP Racing for winning the main event which paid $5,000 cash to the pilot of the KJSE-powered No. 50III Tri-Built Race Cars USMTS Modified.

The road to Victory Fuel Victory Lane was not easy, however, as USMTS national points leader Jake Timm of Winona, Minn., had his second career win at MTS in his crosshairs while Davis stalked him the entire distance.

With seven laps to go, Timm contacted the wall which slowed his pace. Davis took his opportunity, made his move around Timm and drove away to a 1.969-second triumph over Timm.

It was the first win for Davis at the former Tri-Oval Speedway which was born again under the direction of Bob Timm.

Tucson’s Jake O’Neil captured the last USMTS victory at the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval on Sept. 2, 2022—his only one here—and finished third to round out the Featherlite Trailers Top-3 podium on Friday night.

Another former winner here, Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, scooted from ninth on the starting grid to fourth at the finish line while Oskaloosa, Iowa’s Cayden Carter rounded out the top five finishers in the second race of the Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite.

Ending his two-night win streak, Jim Chisholm was sixth followed by Tanner Mullens, Joe Chisholm, Lucas Schott and Gary Christian, who raced from 23rd to 10th to earn the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger.

Up ‘The Creek’ on Saturday: The USMTS road warriors head to the most-visited venue in the 26-year history of the series on Saturday for the 21st Annual LR Waste Services Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn.

The high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located in the rolling hills of Southern Minnesota will be hosting Summit USMTS Modifieds for the 127th time on Thursday. The last 126 features have produced 47 different winners from 2002-2023.

When he won last year’s Featherlite Fall Jamboree opener, Rodney Sanders tied Jason Hughes at ‘The Creek’ with an astounding 14 career wins.

The USRA B-Mods and USRA Hobby Stocks will both be in action on Saturday with pits opening at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 and hot laps at 5:30 with racing to follow.

The Deer Creek Speedway is one of America’s most popular state-of-the-art racing complexes with a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval and an adjoining campground which sits on 60 acres located at 25262 US-63, Spring Valley, MN 55975.

Racin’ Mason on Sunday: The five-night whirlwind wraps up Sunday at the Pritchard Family Auto Stores Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa, for the 9th Annual USMTS Mod Mania with a $3,000 top prize to the USMTS winner.

USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and Outlaw Mini-Mods are also racing. The pit gate swings open at 3:30 p.m., grandstands at 4 and hot laps kick off at 6 with racing to follow.

The Pritchard Family Auto Stores Mason City Motor Speedway is a high-banked 1/3-mile clay oval located 5.1 miles east of I-35 at exit 194 on SR 122 (at the North Iowa Fairgrounds). For more information, check out https://masoncitymotorspeedway.com/.

Check out USMTS.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.

With live and on-demand coverage of every USMTS event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, subscribe to RacinDirt for live streaming on all of your devices.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite

12th Annual Spring Shootout built by LT Construction

Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (10) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

6. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (2) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

8. (3) 28 Cory Davis, Seminole, Texas

9. (8) 97JR Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

10. (9) 72 Brian Mullen, Seymour, Wis.

11. (11) 3 Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (9) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (5) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

4. (11) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

5. (4) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

6. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

7. (3) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

8. (10) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

9. (2) 82 Jacob Poel, Spring Lake, Mich.

10. (6) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

11. (8) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (4) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (2) 3JR Shane Halopka, Greenwood, Wis.

4. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (6) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

6. (9) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

8. (10) 21X Jake Smith, Fall Creek, Wis.

9. (8) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

10. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (6) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

5. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (7) 02D Cole Denner, Ionia, Iowa

7. (5) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

8. (9) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

9. (10) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

10. (1) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 3JR Shane Halopka, Greenwood, Wis.

2. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (9) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (2) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

5. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (10) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

7. (6) 02D Cole Denner, Ionia, Iowa

8. (5) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

9. (14) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

10. (7) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

11. (12) 82 Jacob Poel, Spring Lake, Mich.

12. (13) 72 Brian Mullen, Seymour, Wis.

13. (15) 3 Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

14. (11) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

15. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

2. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

3. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (7) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

6. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (5) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

8. (8) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (10) 28 Cory Davis, Seminole, Texas

10. (14) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

11. (12) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

12. (15) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

13. (11) 97JR Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

14. (9) 21X Jake Smith, Fall Creek, Wis.

15. (13) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (3) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (6) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

6. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (12) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (2) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (23) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

11. (5) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

12. (18) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

13. (24) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

14. (14) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

15. (16) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

16. (20) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

17. (17) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

18. (21) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

19. (15) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

20. (22) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

21. (13) 3JR Shane Halopka, Greenwood, Wis.

22. (29) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

23. (26) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

24. (19) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

25. (11) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

26. (25) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

27. (10) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

28. (27) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

29. (28) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Lap Leaders: Timm 1-33, B. Davis 34-40.

Total Laps Led: Timm 33, B. Davis 7.

Margin of Victory: 1.969 seconds.

Time of Race: 15 minutes, 28.795 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: M. Hansen, Phillips.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada, Ramirez, Hobscheidt.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Christian (started 23rd, finished 10th).

Entries: 42.

Next Race: Saturday, May 25, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Timm 942, Jim Chisholm 897, Ebert 862, Sanders 858, Phillips 828, Hughes 819, Mullens 801, Christian 791, T. Davis 754, Williamson 743.

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region Points: Timm 185, Jim Chisholm 184, Sanders 182, Carter 168, Christian 163.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Hobscheidt 726, Hodges 647, Glenn 474, D.J. Shannon 409, Joe Chisholm 359.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Sanders 67, Timm 59, Ebert 54, Jim Chisholm 45, Hobscheidt 43.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Mullens 81, Rage 73, MBCustoms 64, Skyrocket 59, Hughes 51.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 87, KSE 81, OFI 74, ProPower 62, Hatfield 60.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Hobscheidt.

American Racer – Hughes.

Bear Graphix – Hodges.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

Bryke Racing – Angst.

BSB Manufacturing – Halopka.

Champ Pans – Carter.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Jim Chisholm.

Deatherage Opticians – Doelle.

Edelbrock – Schott.

Fast Shafts – B. Davis.

Featherlite Trailers – B. Davis, Timm, O’Neil.

FK Rod Ends – Christian.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – B. Davis.

Hooker Harness – Hughes.

Hyperco – Diemel.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – T. Davis.

Keyser Manufacturing – Christian.

KSE Racing Products – Schott.

MD3 – Timm.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Denner, Lavasseur.

MSD Performance – Sanders.

Penske Racing Shocks – Ebert.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Hodges.

QA1 – B. Davis.

Quarter Master – Schott.

RacerWebsite.com – Williamson.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – B. Davis.

Simpson Race Products – Carter.

Summit Racing Equipment – B. Davis, Shryock, J. Smith, Volkman, Wasmund.

Sweet Manufacturing – Mari.

Swift Springs – B. Davis.

Sybesma Graphics – O’Neil.

Total Power – Diemel.

Victory Fuel – B. Davis.

VP Racing – B. Davis.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Volkman.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Mullens.