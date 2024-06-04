MLRA Double Header Weekend: Callaway Raceway & Springfield Raceway

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, Missouri (June 4, 2024) – It’s a story of try again and welcome back, as the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) roars back to life with another Show-Me state double header of action this upcoming weekend. After a rain plagued spring that has wiped out a total of nine MLRA events, the series will go into make-up mode this weekend in hopes of getting a pair of points paying events in the record books.

“It has been a tough spring for getting races in, that’s for sure,” commented MLRA Series Director Ernie Leftwich. “Back in April we were all set for a great weekend of racing at Callaway and then at Lake Ozark Speedway for the annual “Battle at the Beach” until mother nature had other plans. I know promoter Kenny Brown had put a lot of work into making that entire weekend a success, unfortunately due to scheduling conflicts we just couldn’t move the entire weekend like we had all hoped. So we’ve improvised to get our teams racing for the championship some races, and hope to get back to Lake Ozark again next year.”

Action this weekend will get started on Friday night June 7th with a stop off at the Callaway Raceway in Fulton, MO. This event was originally scheduled for April 26th before being a part of the washed-out weekend.

This will be the MLRA’s second try at a first ever visit to the Callaway Raceway with drivers chase after a $5,000 to win top prize. Described as a ¼ mile semi-banked bull ring oval, Callaway Raceway is located just north of Jefferson City, MO.

“We are always excited to get into new territory and bring our teams to new tracks and race in front of new faces,” commented MLRA director Ernie Leftwich. “It’s been pretty evident through social media that there is a lot of excitement around bringing this race to Callaway, so we excited to be able to make it happen yet this season and looking forward to seeing our drivers battling it out this weekend.”

The following night, June 8th will bring a homecoming of sorts for the MLRA to the mighty Springfield Raceway, located just off I-44 in Springfield, MO. This $5,000 to win event was an addition to the MLRA schedule after the rash of spring rainouts to help round out the weekend with a double header for the traveling race teams.

The MLRA’s last visit to the ¼ mile semi-banked clay oval came back in 2012 with Brad Looney making the trip to victory lane. A total of seven MLRA events have been contested at the Springfield facility, with other winners including Jesse Stovall, Al Purkey, Terry Phillips, Jeremy Payne, and John Anderson. Anderson is the only multiple-time winner in series history.

For track owner Jerry Hoffman, the return of the MLRA to Springfield has been a long time coming. “Having the MLRA is a big deal for us. I remember back when I was a kid 36 years ago, when Randy Mooneyham and Kenny Essary started the MLRA series. Ernie and myself have talked about doing this for several years, we just couldn’t ever get the deal to work out, so it means a lot to me because this is the series that I grew up watching when I was a kid. To think that it’s still around now after all these years is pretty remarkable.”

Many of the series current drivers have little to no experience at the Springfield track, so Hoffman is anxious to see if the local drivers have an advantage at a track that he describes as a ¼ mile that races like a fast 3/8. “It can for sure throw a curveball to a driver that has never been here before, because it races faster than you realize,” explained Hoffman.

Adding to its uniqueness’ he comments, “It’s one of those tracks that’s not shaped real good. It’s probably not shaped politically correct I guess you could say, but it races really good. The bottom is usually there, and we usually have a cushion up top that makes for multiple grooves of racing.”

A late addition to the MLRA schedule, Hoffman said that it’s not easy trying to put together an event of this caliber on short notice, but that he was ready for the opportunity to get the MLRA back to Springfield and wanted to make sure it happened.

“Chris and Jan Davis and their group at Midwest Sheet Metal are huge supporters of dirt track racing in our area, and we really appreciate them coming on board as presenting sponsors for this event. With this race not being on our original schedule this year it’s taken some work in a short amount of time to make it happen, and we couldn’t do it without people like the them and Midwest Sheet Metal.”

MIDWEST SHEET METAL POINT LEADER CHALLENGE STANDINGS

1. Chad Simpson— Mt. Vernon, IA

2. Gordy Gundaker— St. Charles, MO -35 pts

3. Chris Simpson— Oxford, IA -45 pts

4. Tony Jackson Jr.— Lebanon, MO -100 pts

5. Trevor Gundaker— St. Charles, MO -100 pts

6. Dillon McCowan— Urbana, MO -155 pts

7. Jeff Herzog— Festus, MO -185 pts

8. Earl Pearson Jr.— Jacksonville, FL -190pts

9. Aaron Marrant— Richmond, MO -240 pts

10. Brennon Willard— Lebanon, MO -240 pts

Callaway Raceway: Fulton, MO “Raceday Info”– Friday 6/7/24

Pit Gates: 1:00 PM, Grandstands 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: – 7:00 PM, Racing to Follow

Admission: Adults $25, Seniors 62+/Military $23, Youth (6 – 12) $10, Kids 5 & Under FREE

Pit Passes: $45

Support Classes: POWRi Super Stocks, POWRi B-Mods, & POWRi Pure Stocks

Website: www.CallawayRaceway.com

Springfield Raceway: Springfield, MO “Race Day Info”– Saturday 6/8/24

Pit Gates: 3:00 PM, Grandstands 5:20 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:25 PM, Racing 7:15 PM

Admission: Adults $25, Seniors/Military $23, Kids (6 – Senior in High School $5), Kids 5 & Under FREE

Pit Passes: $45

Support Classes: POWRi MW Modzs B Class, Legend Cars, POWRi Pure Stocks, POWRi Midwest Mod A-Class, POWRi B-Mod, POWRi FWD

Website: www.SpringfieldRaceway.com