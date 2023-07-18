HomeDirt Late Model NewsGregg Satterlee Rallies for Hagerstown’s Frank Sagi Tribute Victory

Gregg Satterlee Rallies for Hagerstown’s Frank Sagi Tribute Victory

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Gregg Satterlee
Gregg Satterlee
- Advertisement -

Lernerville & Port Royal Visits Up NextINDIANA, Pa. (07/17/23) – Gregg Satterlee took possession of the lead with nine circuits remaining in the Frank Sagi Tribute on Sunday evening at Hagerstown Speedway and went on to secure the $5,015 triumph aboard his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing / Classic Ink / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.The win was his fifth of the season.“I love this place. It’s one of the best places to race in the country,” Satterlee said. “It’s just so much fun. There’s so many different ways you can run the corners, carry momentum, slow down, just so many options on how you can run through the corners. Track was awesome; it was a fun race. My team gave me a great car, and I was able to get the job done.”Gregg Satterlee invaded Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway on Sunday evening to pilot his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Super Late Model in the 2023 edition of the Frank Sagi Tribute race.With the 43-car field divided into four groups, Satterlee claimed the overall fast time honors with a 17.998-second lap before placing first in his heat race.Earning the third-starting position for the A-Main, Gregg muscled ahead of leader Kyle Lee on the backstretch on lap 22 and drove away to his fifth win of the 2023 campaign and second of the season at the Maryland oval.He banked a $5,015 payday ahead of Kyle Hardy, Lee, Tyler Emory, and Keith Jackson.Full results from the event are available at www.HagerstownSpeedway.com.Satterlee will be idle this weekend before continuing his 2023 season on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29 with a pair of events in his home state. On Friday, July 28 a $10,000 top prize is on the line at Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.). Action continues on Saturday, July 29 with a $5,000 top prize up for grabs at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway.Full race details are available at www.Lernerville.com and www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com .Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Lucas Oil Speedway

Driver roster, tentative schedule set for Camping World SRX Series finale at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 12, 2023) - It's just five week until some...
Dirt Late Model News

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Welcomes Coltman Farms Racing as Presenting Sponsor!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA)  With the anticipation for the start of the...
Eldora Speedway

Logan Schuchart is a Millionaire after Eldora win!

Eldora Million Heat #1 – (10)Laps – Top 3 Transfer 1. 41-Carson Macedo;...
Eldora Speedway

Donny Schatz Triumphs in 40th Kings Royal for Sixth Crown

KING DONNY XL: Donny Schatz Triumphs in 40th Kings Royal for...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Collects $10,000 for Oakshade Victory

Crowned Week No. 5 and Overall DIRTcar Summer Nationals Champion HAMPTON, Ga....
Kentucky

Paducah Int’l Raceway Results – 7/14/23

4 entries OPEN WHEEL MODFIEDS A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 12L-Lucas Lee;...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger takes DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Oakshade Raceway!

Ashton Winger Captures Second Birthday Race Title at Oakshade WAUSEON, OH (July...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar from 22nd to win at Ponderosa Speedway!

MIKEY'S NIGHT: Mike Marlar Makes 22nd To First Run At Ponderosa...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Sam Seawright Launches New Online Home

Four-Race Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Week on the Schedule FORT PAYNE, Ala. (07/18/23) – Fort Payne,...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Hard Charges to $15,000 Ponderosa WoO Triumph

Collects Seventh Win of 2023 from 22nd-Starting PositionWINFIELD, Tenn. (07/17/23) – Despite being mired 22nd on...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Collects $10,000 for Oakshade Victory

Crowned Week No. 5 and Overall DIRTcar Summer Nationals Champion HAMPTON, Ga. (07/17/23) – Ashton Winger...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Millwood Goes Flag-To-Flag in CRUSA Senoia Raceway Victory

Three-Race Week on the DocketKINGSTON, Ga. (07/17/23) – Tyler Millwood picked up his first...
Dirt Late Model News

Jimmy Owens and Koehler Motorsports Visit Beckley Motorsports Park Victory Lane

Teams Continues Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Pursuit this WeekMount Airy, N.C. (07/17/23) – Jimmy...
©