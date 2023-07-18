Gregg Satterlee Rallies for Hagerstown’s Frank Sagi Tribute Victory

- Advertisement -

Lernerville & Port Royal Visits Up Next



INDIANA, Pa. (07/17/23) – Gregg Satterlee took possession of the lead with nine circuits remaining in the Frank Sagi Tribute on Sunday evening at Hagerstown Speedway and went on to secure the $5,015 triumph aboard his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing / Classic Ink / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



The win was his fifth of the season.



“I love this place. It’s one of the best places to race in the country,” Satterlee said. “It’s just so much fun. There’s so many different ways you can run the corners, carry momentum, slow down, just so many options on how you can run through the corners. Track was awesome; it was a fun race. My team gave me a great car, and I was able to get the job done.”



Gregg Satterlee invaded Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway on Sunday evening to pilot his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Super Late Model in the 2023 edition of the Frank Sagi Tribute race.



With the 43-car field divided into four groups, Satterlee claimed the overall fast time honors with a 17.998-second lap before placing first in his heat race.



Earning the third-starting position for the A-Main, Gregg muscled ahead of leader Kyle Lee on the backstretch on lap 22 and drove away to his fifth win of the 2023 campaign and second of the season at the Maryland oval.



He banked a $5,015 payday ahead of Kyle Hardy, Lee, Tyler Emory, and Keith Jackson.



Full results from the event are available at www.HagerstownSpeedway.com.



Satterlee will be idle this weekend before continuing his 2023 season on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29 with a pair of events in his home state. On Friday, July 28 a $10,000 top prize is on the line at Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.). Action continues on Saturday, July 29 with a $5,000 top prize up for grabs at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway.



Full race details are available at www.Lernerville.com and www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com .



Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .