Dale McDowell Dominates Ray Varner Ford 53 at Tazewell Speedway; Jimmy Owens Wins First Championship

(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) The 19th edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series point season concluded on Sunday night at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway and the annual ‘Ray Varner Ford 53’ was dominated by one man: Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Dale McDowell. Dale, who went out late in FK Rod Ends qualifying and knocked down the fourth quickest lap overall, won his heat race with a last lap pass and later rolled off from the pole position of the 53-lap main event. While a lot of eyes were fixated on the tight point battle throughout the contest, Dale was out front on a proverbial Sunday drive, as he led from green to checkers to pocket the $10,053 top prize for his third series win of the year.

Outside polesitter Ricky Weiss found himself in the second spot through almost the entirity of the ‘Ray Varner Ford 53’ and finished 3.475 seconds behind McDowell at the checkers to secure the runner-up performance and the $5,000 payday. Jimmy Owens, who lost a motor in hot laps and was forced to a back-up car for the remainder of the night, rounded out the podium in third to secure his first Southern Nationals Series Championship. After getting collected in a multi-car wreck on a lap two restart, Donald McIntosh hustled back through the field – after starting third – to salvage a strong fourth place effort. Tazewell regular Jason Trammell turned in an impressive showing to start and finish fifth at the high-banked oval.

“I’m very, very blessed to drive a car like this and it’s so good – things are going our way,” McDowell said in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “I can’t emphasize that enough. I’m blessed to drive it when it’s no good and when I’m not doing a good job, but I’m super blessed right now and I feel really fortunate. Everything is just clicking, we qualified fourth and got in the right heat race. I can’t emphasize how much it takes for the whole ingredients to go together.”

Dale McDowell, who now has thirteen career Southern Nationals Series triumphs to his credit, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on his familiar #17m comes in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

When the dust had settled and the points were calculated, Jimmy Owens, of Newport, Tennessee, was celebrated as the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Champion. Jimmy racked up two wins, four Top Fives, and eight Top Tens in the eight series point races that escaped the wrath of Mother Nature over the past two weeks. The popular driver known as the “Newport Nightmare” pocketed an extra $10,053 for the Championship, along with a new Honda Pit Bike courtesy of Vidalia Powersports.

Second in the final point tally was Donald McIntosh, who was awarded $5,053 for finishing only eight markers behind Owens. Ricky Weiss ($3,053) edged out Carson Ferguson ($2,053) for the third spot in the final series point standings, while fifth place Kenny Collins received $1,553 out of the point fund. Jordan Koehler, a teammate to Champion Jimmy Owens, emerged victorious in the Rookie of the Year chase by only four points over Mike Benedum ($1,553) and was rewarded with a total of $2,053 in point money. Series regulars Brenden Smith, Tyler Clem, and David McCoy rounded out the top ten in points and all received $1,053 for their efforts.

Jimmy Owens piloted a Koehler Motorsports #20 XR1 Rocket Chassis powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine to his first Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Championship. Sponsorship on his ride comes in part from Reece Monument Company, Ultimate Towing & Recovery, Tim Short Auto Group, Capital Waste, Five Star Metal Buildings, Boomtest Well Service, Red Line Oil, Goodridge Hose & Fittings, Sybesma Graphics, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Capital Electric TN.

A contingent of 23 competitors signed into the Tazewell Speedway pit area to do battle in the ‘Ray Varner Ford 53,’ which was pushed back a day to Sunday due to inclement weather. Carson Ferguson went quickest in Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” hot laps with his fast lap of 10.857 seconds, while Austin Neely topped the speed chart in FK Rod Ends qualifying with his quick time of 10.996 seconds. The three heat races were won by Dale McDowell, Ricky Weiss, and Donald McIntosh, while Carson Ferguson was triumphant in the lone B-Main.

Six caution flags were the only thing that could slow McDowell’s torrid pace out front. Chris Chandler brought out the first yellow by spinning on lap two. On the subsequent restart, Austin Neely and Donald McIntosh got together and wrecked in front of the field – an incident that also collected championship hopeful Carson Ferguson. Chris Chandler spun once again on the next lap two restart to draw the third yellow flag. Dakotah Knuckles brought out the caution on lap six before another multi-car wreck slowed the pace on the subsequent restart. The final yellow waved over the field on lap 15 when Dakotah Knuckles spun around on the track.

While the chase for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco title is now complete, the tour still has one more order of business to attend to on Friday, August 18. On that night, the remainder of the $7,553 to win series contest at East Alabama Motor Speedway will take place. Qualifying got in the books before strong storms invaded the Phenix City area back on July 21. Jordy Nipper and Carson Ferguson are slated to bring the field to green in the 40-lap headliner at EAMS. While qualifying is set, any new entrants on Friday, August 18 can start at the tail of one of the B-Mains. Additional information can be found online by visiting www.eamsdirt.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 8 Race Summary

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

1. (1) Dale McDowell $10,053

2. (2) Ricky Weiss $5,000

3. (6) Jimmy Owens $3,000

4. (3) Donald McIntosh $2,000

5. (5) Jason Trammell $1,500

6. (9) Kenny Collins $1,000

7. (8) Jordan Koehler $800

8. (13) Forrest Trent $700

9. (7) Dakotah Knuckles $675

10. (14) Brenden Smith $650

11. (16) Carson Ferguson $625

12. (4) Austin Neely $600

13. (17) Mike Benedum $575

14. (18) Aaron Guinn $550

15. (12) David McCoy $525

16. (11) John Llewellyn $500

17. (19) Travis Fultz $500

18. (20) Chris Chandler $500

19. (15) Bryan Shockley $500

20. (10) Josh Henry $500

21. (21) Joshua Chesney $500

22. (DNS) Steve Smith $75

Entries: 23

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-53)

Cautions: 6 (Chris Chandler Spun on Lap 2, Multi-Car Wreck Involving McIntosh and Ferguson on Lap 2 Restart, Chris Chandler Spun on Lap 2 Restart, Dakotah Knuckles Spun Around on Lap 6, Multi-Car Wreck on Lap 6 Restart, Dakotah Knuckles Spun on Lap 15)

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Carson Ferguson 10.857

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Austin Neely 10.996

Qualifying: 1. 3N-Austin Neely, 00:10.996[1]; 2. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:11.000[4]; 3. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:11.035[12]; 4. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:11.176[22]; 5. 90J-Jason Trammell, 00:11.231[6]; 6. 1C-Kenny Collins, 00:11.233[7]; 7. B00-Josh Henry, 00:11.248[18]; 8. 97-Michael Chilton, 00:11.272[9]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:11.272[21]; 10. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles, 00:11.277[13]; 11. 114-Jordan Koehler, 00:11.288[14]; 12. 187-David McCoy, 00:11.304[15]; 13. 93-Carson Ferguson, 00:11.316[20]; 14. 90-John Llewellyn, 00:11.404[2]; 15. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:11.408[10]; 16. 101-Forrest Trent, 00:11.424[5]; 17. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:11.547[19]; 18. 17-Bryan Shockley, 00:11.669[11]; 19. 1G-Aaron Guinn, 00:11.741[23]; 20. 3-Steve Smith, 00:11.794[16]; 21. 8-Chris Chandler, 00:11.951[17]; 22. 329-Travis Fultz, 00:12.218[8]; 23. 5-Joshua Chesney, 00:12.649[3]

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[2]; 2. 3N-Austin Neely[1]; 3. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles[4]; 4. B00-Josh Henry[3]; 5. 101-Forrest Trent[6]; 6. 93-Carson Ferguson[5]; 7. 1G-Aaron Guinn[7]; 8. 329-Travis Fultz[8]

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 7-Ricky Weiss[1]; 2. 90J-Jason Trammell[2]; 3. 114-Jordan Koehler[4]; 4. 90-John Llewellyn[5]; 5. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 6. 3-Steve Smith[7]; 7. 5-Joshua Chesney[8]; 8. 97-Michael Chilton[3]

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 79-Donald McIntosh[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 3. 1C-Kenny Collins[2]; 4. 187-David McCoy[4]; 5. 17-Bryan Shockley[6]; 6. 25-Mike Benedum[5]; 7. 8-Chris Chandler[7]

American Racer Tires B-Main #1 Finish (Top Seven Transfer): 1. 93-Carson Ferguson[1]; 2. 25-Mike Benedum[3]; 3. 1G-Aaron Guinn[4]; 4. 329-Travis Fultz[7]; 5. 8-Chris Chandler[6]; 6. 5-Joshua Chesney[5]; 7. 3-Steve Smith[2]; 8. (DNS) 97-Michael Chilton

Final Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Jimmy Owens – 1392

2. Donald McIntosh – 1384

3. Ricky Weiss – 1374

4. Carson Ferguson – 1372

5. Kenny Collins – 1366

6. Jordan Koehler [R] – 1270

7. Mike Benedum [R] – 1266

8. Brenden Smith – 1242

9. Tyler Clem [R] – 1195

10. David McCoy – 1129

11. John Llewellyn [R] – 1010

12. Will Roland – 940

13. Payton Freeman – 906

14. Joey Tanner [R] – 860

15. Dale McDowell – 790

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 14 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | JIMMY OWENS

Sunday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Wednesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | RAINED OUT

Thursday, July 20 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | ASHTON WINGER

Friday, July 21 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | PPD TO 8/18

Saturday, July 22 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | ZACK MITCHELL

Sunday, July 23 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 25 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | ZACK MITCHELL

Thursday, July 27 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | JIMMY OWENS

Friday, July 28 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, August 18 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $7,553 to win *

* Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

