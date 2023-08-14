Topless 100 Next for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 14, 2023) – The nation’s elite dirt late model drivers and regional standouts are gearing up for a huge weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway in the 31st Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

On Thursday, the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will kick off the weekend on Thursday, August 17 with a make-up from the July 29 program that was preempted by heavy rain. The B-Mains and $5,000-to-win A-Main will be held, followed by an optional open practice session as the 31st Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions weekend kicks into high gear.

This action on Friday night includes a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, B-Mains, and a 30-lap, $5,000-to-win main event. Drivers will earn points in Friday’s preliminary events that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. The Top-16 in points will be locked into the A-Main, while everyone else will start in a B-Main.

On Friday, the pit gate will open at 3:00 PM, general admission gate at 4:30 PM, with a driver’s meeting slated for 7:00 PM. Hot Laps are set to begin at 7:30 PM. All times are Central Time.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off with Dirt Draft Hot Laps at 7:30 PM, followed by B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ COMP Cams Super Dirt Series competitors. The 100-lap, $50,000-to-win, COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions will cap off the weekend. On Saturday, the pit gate will open at 4:00 PM, and the main gate at 4:30 PM. There will be a driver’s meeting at 7:30 PM.

Batesville Motor Speedway is located in Locust Grove, Arkansas, seven miles west of Batesville at the junction of Highways 25 & 14. The crown jewel event – co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – offers a unique perspective of dirt late models without a roof. The topless aspect gives spectators an up-close look, as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval.

To purchase tickets or find more information about Batesville Motor Speedway, visit www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP to Batesville Motor Speedway. Hudson O’Neal is second, followed by Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Friday, August 18: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

Saturday, August 19: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000 = Total $154,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Friday, August 18:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Saturday, August 19:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Previous Topless 100 Winners:

2022 – Jonathan Davenport

2021 – Hudson O’Neal

2020 – Jimmy Owens

2019 – Chris Madden

2018 – Rained Out

2017 – Scott Bloomquist

2016 – Rained Out

2015 – Shannon Babb

2014 – Jimmy Owens

2013 – Terry Phillips

2012 – Steve Francis

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2010 – Jared Landers

2009 – Jimmy Owens

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Jimmy Mars

2006 – Scott Bloomquist

2005 – Billy Moyer

2004 – Dale McDowell

2003 – Shannon Babb

2002 – Billy Moyer

2001 – Scott Bloomquist

2000 – Jimmy Mars

1999 – Scott Bloomquist

1998 – Wendell Wallace

1997 – Billy Moyer

1996 – Bill Frye

1995 – Billy Moyer

1994 – Freddy Smith

1993 – Tony Cardin