HomeIllinoisColes County SpeedwayRS12 Motorsports, LLC to take over management of Coles County Speedway! RS12 Motorsports, LLC to take over management of Coles County Speedway! IllinoisColes County Speedway Published on August 26, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Search Recent articles Illinois Kankakee County Speedway Results – 8/25/23 14 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 818-Matt... Davenport Speedway Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Quad Cities 150 Starting Thursday at Davenport Speedway (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Following a rare weekend off, the Dennis Erb Racing team... Lucas Oil Speedway Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Schweizer finds victory lane and good fit in USRA Stock Car division WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 23, 2023) - In one of the most-competitive and... Sprint Car & Midget News Macedo Captures AGCO Jackson Nationals Powered by FENDT Finale With Last-Lap Pass; Schafer Also Triumphant During Exciting Night at Jackson Motorplex Inside Line Promotions - JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 19, 2023) - The... NOW 600 Series Gile, Weldon, and Lagroon Add Their Names To Dirt2Media NOW600 List Of Winners Bryan Hulbert – FAIRBURY, Neb. (August 19, 2023) Three drivers added... Indiana Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s Smackdown – 8/24/23 Dirt Late Model News Thornton Jr. Claims Record-Setting 16th Lucas Dirt Win of 2023 at Georgetown GEORGETOWN, DE (August 24, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. rallied from sixth... Illinois Peoria Speedway Results – 8/19/23 Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 4 Brayton Wallace (H6) Peoria Heights, Il. 40 2 5 Roger Rebholz (10) Sparland, Il. 38 3 2 Russ Adams... RELATED ARTICLES Illinois INDY NXT Race at WWT Raceway begins tonight at 8:50 pm Tonight INDY NXT Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway begins at 8:50 pm.... Illinois Revised schedule for Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway All day rains caused INDYCAR and WWT Raceway to issue a new revised schedule: Saturday,... Illinois Kankakee County Speedway Results – 8/25/23 14 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 818-Matt Hammond; 2. 01-Jamie... Farmer City Raceway Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/25/23 6 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 5-Ryan Taylor; 2. 14D-Dalton Mannin; 3.... Illinois Scott Air Force Base to provide opening ceremonies flyover for Sunday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline C-21 is used as an instrument of diplomacy, transporting general officers and other high ranking...