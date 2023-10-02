HomeDirt Late Model NewsRicky Thornton Jr. Doubles Up in Weekend LOLMDS Victory Lane

Ricky Thornton Jr. Doubles Up in Weekend LOLMDS Victory Lane

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Ricky Thornton, Jr.
- Advertisement -

Increases 2023-Win Tally to 34MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (10/02/23) – Ricky Thornton Jr. stormed through yet another Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) weekend with two more victories aboard his SSI Motorsports / Coltman Farms / Hoker Trucking No. 20RT Dyno One Inc. / Excel Floor Covering / Sub-Surface of Indiana / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.Ricky picked up the $12,000 LOLMDS victory on Friday night at Ohio’s Raceway 7 before banking a $30,000 victory in the 35th running of the Pittsburgher on Saturday night at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.“In the end it all worked out, but it was a pretty wild week for our team. We were fast to start the night at Tyler County (Speedway) with the Castrol (FloRacing Night in America) Series on Wednesday, but then got torn up in the heat. We rebounded to finish seventh in the feature. Then at Raceway 7 we were just fast off the trailer and got the win,” Thornton Jr. said. “At PPMS on Saturday, Davenport was way better than I was, but he ran into trouble there late and I got back to the lead. I have got to thank Clements for building an awesome motor here it held up for the final 60 laps flat on the floor. I guess I wanted it a little bit more. He (Jonathan Davenport) was starting to get tight on entry and I just started to move my line around a little bit.“That was the first time I think I have ever gotten a 10 to go signal so I thought it was a five to go. I drove a lot harder after that, but this team never gives up. It was definitely some hard racing,”Ricky Thornton Jr.’s race week kicked off on Wednesday evening at Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W. Va.) aboard the SSI Motorsports No. 20RT Super Late Model for the ninth stop of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America miniseries.In a field of 31 cars, Thornton claimed the fast time honors in time trials before limping across the line in third in his heat after early contact resulted in damage to his entry. Gaining three positions in the 50-lap feature, Ricky recorded a fourth-place finish.He now sits fourth in the latest miniseries standings with just three races remaining.For the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctioned Great Lakes 50 on Friday at Raceway 7 (Conneaut, Ohio), Ricky outran Jonathan Davenport in his heat race to take the eight-lap victory.Leading flag-to-flag in a race that was slowed by four cautions, Thornton won by more than a four-second margin in the A-Main to claim his 33rd win of the season and a $12,000 prize.The weekend drew to a close on Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway (Imperial, Pa.) where Thornton Jr. followed up the All Star Performance fast time with a heat race triumph.Winning an exciting late-race battle over Jonathan Davenport in the feature, Ricky led the final four circuits of the 35th annual Pittsburgher to capture his second win in as many nights and 23rd LOLMDS victory of the season. He claimed the $30,000 top prize ahead of Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal, and Earl Pearson Jr.With the Dirt Track World Championship the only event remaining on the LOLMDS schedule, Thornton heads into the Big River Steel Big Four as a championship contender.Full results from the events are available at www.FloSeries.com and www.LucasDirt.com.SSI Motorsports currently has no plans to race this week, but Ricky may enter a Micro Sprint event. Once finalized the team’s plans will be posted at www.TwentyRT.com .Ricky Thornton Jr. would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: SSI Motorsports, Dyno One, Excel Floor Covering, Coltman Farms, Hoker Trucking, Certified Inspection Service (CSI), High Performance Lubricants, Big River Steel, Van Meter Insurance Group, Varsitee Screen Printing, West Side Tractor Sales Co., Sub-Surface of Indiana, Midwest Sheet Metal, D&E Outside Services, Lethal Chassis, Dylan Earven Foundation, EMD Wraps, Brembo, Keyser Manufacturing, Wiles Driveshafts, Barnes Systems, Strange Oval, Schoenfeld Headers, The Joie of Seating, Earnhardt Technologies, FK Rod Ends, BMRS, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Hoosier Tire, Performance Bodies, Jones Racing Products, Simpson Racing Products, NAPA (Morgantown – Bargersville), Swift Springs, Bilstein, Winning Edge Carburetion, Longhorn Chassis, Clements Racing Engines, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.Visit the team’s official website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the latest team information. You can also stay connected with Ricky Thornton Jr. on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rickythorntonjrracing on Facebook, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RThornton20rt.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

DIRTcar Fall Nationals Opener Goes to Feger, McKinney, Schwartz, Leka

FALL NATIONALS FRIDAY: Feger, McKinney, Schwartz, Leka Win Opening Night at...
Atomic Speedway

World of Outlaws Invade Atomic Speedway For Ohio Doubleheader

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Invade Atomic Speedway for...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway’s Fall Nationals Results – 9/30/23

22 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS Feature (25 Laps): 1. 6P-Jose Parga; 2....
Sprint Car & Midget News

Clyde Knipp Prioritizing Family, Growing New Business After 2023

THE NEXT CHAPTER: Clyde Knipp Prioritizing Family, Growing New Business After...
Illinois

Red Hill Raceway Results – 9/30/23

22 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 50-Tyler Weiss;...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Claims Emotional Win in Brownstown’s C.J. Rayburn Memorial

Team Continues 2023 Season this Wednesday at Tyler County SpeedwayWINFIELD, Tenn....
Sprint Car & Midget News

61st National Open Raises the Stakes in World of Outlaws vs. PA Posse Battle

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 61st National Open Raises the Stakes in...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Earns Hard-Fought Second Career Pittsburgher at PPMS

IMPERIAL, PA (September 30, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. survived a back-and-forth...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Rolls to WoO Atomic $10,000 Opening Round Victory

Finishes Sixth in Saturday’s FinaleWINFIELD, Tenn. (10/02/23) – Mike Marlar charged to the lead on...
Dirt Late Model News

Cory Hedgecock Sweeps Talladega Crate Racin’ USA Weekend

World of Outlaws Doubleheader Up NextLOUDON, Tenn. (10/02/23) – Cory Hedgecock collected $9,700 in...
Atomic Speedway

Bobby Pierce Outduels Chris Madden At Atomic For 12th Series Win of 2023

BOBBY'S TWELVE: Bobby Pierce Outduels Chris Madden At Atomic For 12th World of Outlaws...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Earns Hard-Fought Second Career Pittsburgher at PPMS

IMPERIAL, PA (September 30, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. survived a back-and-forth battle between himself...
Dirt Late Model News

National Champions Clean-Up in DIRTcar Fall Nationals Finale at Lincoln

FALL NATIONALS FINALE: National Champs Feger, Parga, Schwartz Clean-Up With First-Time Winner Nusbaum at...
©