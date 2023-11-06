Mike Marlar Victorious in Skyline Motorsports Debut

- Advertisement -

Senoia’s Peach State Classic Next on the Schedule



WINFIELD, Tenn. (11/06/23) – Mike Marlar enjoyed a triumphant debut with Skyline Motorsports during Thursday’s opening round of the World of Outlaws (Case) Late Model Series World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) behind the wheel of his Skyline Motorsports No. 157 / Truck Country / Bruening Rock Products / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Can-Am Auto Salvage / Petroff Towing / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



Marlar wired the Thursday night field to pick up the $15,000 win, which marked his 12th overall win of the season and his first with Skyline Motorsports.



“What a great debut for the partnership between Skyline Motorsports and myself. These guys brought me a top-notch piece and we got the job done right out of the box. We didn’t win Friday or Saturday, but we did finish sixth and second against a really good field of racers. Definitely an exciting start to things and hopefully it’s a sign of what’s to come,” Marlar said. “Again, I thank the Bruening family and all our great supporters for making all this possible.”



Debuting in the Skyline Motorsports No. 157 Longhorn Chassis Late Model, Mike Marlar rolled into The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) on Wednesday as the 74-car World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series sanctioned field took part in time trials to set the grid for heat races on Thursday and Friday.



With the field split in two for the 17th running of the annual World Finals, Marlar topped his qualifying group in the first qualifying session before sixth-quick in the second round.



Rolling off from the pole of his heat race on Thursday, Mike outdueled fellow front-row starter Hudson O’Neal to pick up the eight-lap victory. With the redraw positioning him second on the starting grid for the feature, Marlar rocketed ahead of pole-starting Brandon Overton on the opening lap and fended off the Georgia driver throughout the 35-lap affair to secure his 12th win of the season and 17th-career World of Outlaws triumph.



He grabbed the $15,000 top prize ahead of Chris Madden, Overton, Hudson O’Neal, and Dale McDowell.



For Friday’s prelim, Marlar’s second-place finish in his heat race positioned him on the sixth row for the A-Main. Nearly cracking the top-five, Mike charged forward five spots to register a sixth-place finish.



On Saturday, Mike secured his spot into the $25,000-to-win World of Outlaws World Finals finale with a flag-to-flag performance in his eight-lap heat. Receiving the fifth-starting position for the feature via the redraw, Marlar stole second from Chris Madden in the final 10 circuits to secure the runner-up honors in the 50-lapper.



He followed Ricky Thornton Jr. across the line with Madden, Dale McDowell, and Garrett Smith rounding out the top-five.



Full results from the events are available at www.WoOLMS.com.



Marlar now turns his attention to the third annual Peach State Classic at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway this Friday and Saturday. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America doubleheader includes a $20,000-to-win program on Friday and a $54,054-to-win finale on Saturday.



Mike currently sits eighth in the latest miniseries standings.



Full event details are available at www.FloSeries.com.



Mike Marlar and Skyline Motorsports would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Bruening Rock Products, Truck Country, Bennett Explosives, Olson Explosives, Bilstein, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, VP Racing Fuel, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Race Ranch, Bell Helmets, Ultra Shield Race Products, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Bicknell Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Andrews Products, XS Power Batteries, Out-Pace Racing Products, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Wehrs Machine, Buzze Racing Products, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Jones Racing Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sweet Manufacturing, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest information on Mike Marlar please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .