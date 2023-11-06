Ricky Thornton Jr. Takes Two Wins During WoO World Finals

- Advertisement -

Ready to Defend Senoia’s Peach State Classic Title



MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (11/06/23) – Limited experience and limited success at The Dirt Track at Charlotte didn’t stop Ricky Thornton Jr. from collecting a pair of five-figure World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series victories over the weekend aboard his SSI Motorsports / Coltman Farms / Hoker Trucking No. 20RT Dyno One Inc. / Excel Floor Covering / Sub-Surface of Indiana / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



Ricky pocketed a $15,000 winner’s check on Friday night before racing to the $25,000 World Finals finale win on Saturday night as his 2023 win total grew to 38.



“I think I had only been here (Dirt Track at Charlotte) in like 2010 and 2014, and out of those six nights, I only made one show. We did a lot better this year,” Thornton Jr. declared. “We had a good car on Thursday night but got caught up in an early race deal that buried us. Then on Friday and Saturday, Anthony (Burroughs), and the boys gave me a great car, and we added two wins to the total. It’s been a great year, and I can’t thank everyone enough who supports our SSI Motorsports team. Hopefully we can grab a few more wins before it’s all said and done on the year.”



Ricky Thornton Jr. was one of 74 World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series entries amassed at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) on Wednesday to kick off the 17th running of the World Finals with a pair of qualifying sessions.



With time trials aligning heat lineups for Thursday and Friday’s full programs, Thornton backed up the sixth-fastest lap in his group in the first round with the third-quickest lap in the second session.



Back in action on Thursday, Thornton raced into the $15,000-to-win prelim with a second-place finish in his heat race but was collected in an opening lap tangle in the main event that relegated him to 11th in the finishing order.



The following night, Ricky topped Mike Marlar in his heat race to pick up the eight-lap victory, sending him into the redraw. Starting the feature in third, Thornton sailed ahead of early pacesetter Chris Madden on lap 19 and paced the final 16 circuits to claim his third-career World of Outlaws victory and the $15,000 top prize.



The weekend drew to a close on Saturday with Thornton securing his spot into the World Finals finale with a runner-up showing in his heat race. Charging from the fifth row, Ricky tracked down Cade Dillard on the 26th circuit and controlled the remainder of the 50-lapper to capture his second win in as many nights and 38th overall on the 2023 season.



He collected a $25,000 payday ahead of Mike Marlar, Chris Madden, Dale McDowell, and Garrett Smith.



Ricky now turns his attention to a Castrol FloRacing Night in America doubleheader this Friday and Saturday at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway. Friday’s program is headlined by a $20,000-to-win finale, while Saturday’s feature boasts a $54,054 top prize.



Thornton Jr. topped the event in 2023 to record the $53,053 victory. He enters the weekend fourth in the latest miniseries standings, just 88 points out of the top spot. With only a driver’s best ten finishes of the year counting toward the title, Ricky is still in championship contention.



For more information on the weekend’s slate, please visit www.FloSeries.com .



Ricky Thornton Jr. would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: SSI Motorsports, Dyno One, Excel Floor Covering, Coltman Farms, Hoker Trucking, Certified Inspection Service (CSI), High Performance Lubricants, Big River Steel, Van Meter Insurance Group, Varsitee Screen Printing, West Side Tractor Sales Co., Sub-Surface of Indiana, Midwest Sheet Metal, D&E Outside Services, Lethal Chassis, Dylan Earven Foundation, EMD Wraps, Brembo, Keyser Manufacturing, Wiles Driveshafts, Barnes Systems, Strange Oval, Schoenfeld Headers, The Joie of Seating, Earnhardt Technologies, FK Rod Ends, BMRS, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Hoosier Tire, Performance Bodies, Jones Racing Products, Simpson Racing Products, NAPA (Morgantown – Bargersville), Swift Springs, Bilstein, Winning Edge Carburetion, Longhorn Chassis, Clements Racing Engines, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



Visit the team’s official website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the latest team information. You can also stay connected with Ricky Thornton Jr. on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rickythorntonjrracing on Facebook, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RThornton20rt.